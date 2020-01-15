BIM Software Market Forecast – Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies and Trends for 2019-2025

BIM is an intelligent 3D model-based process that gives architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals the insight and tools to more efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure.

In 2018, the global BIM Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global BIM Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the BIM Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

Nemetschek

Bentley Systems

Trimble Navigation

Dassault Systemes

RIB Software

Robert Mcneel & Associates

Cadsoft Corporation

Siemens

AVEVA Group

Aconex

Beck Technology

Inovaya

Synchro

IES

Hongye Technology

Beijing Explorer Software

Lubansoft

Glodon

PKPM

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

3D BIM Management of Design Models

4D BIM Management of Schedule

5D BIM Management of Costs

Market segment by Application, split into

Architects

AEC Engineering Offices

Contractors

Owners

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global BIM Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the BIM Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

……..