BILLING & INVOICING SOFTWARE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Billing & Invoicing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Billing & Invoicing Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Freshbooks

Tipalti

Housecall Pro

TimeSolv

BQE Core

Affiliated Acceptance Corporation (AAC)

CaptureFast

BigTime

WorkflowMAx

EBizCharge

vCita

Avaza

InfoFloPay

Simple Invoices

Elorus

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web-based

APP

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Mid-Sized Business

Household

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Billing & Invoicing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Billing & Invoicing Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Billing & Invoicing Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Billing & Invoicing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Web-based

1.4.3 APP

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Billing & Invoicing Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Mid-Sized Business

1.5.3 Household

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Billing & Invoicing Software Market Size

2.2 Billing & Invoicing Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Billing & Invoicing Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Billing & Invoicing Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Billing & Invoicing Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Billing & Invoicing Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Billing & Invoicing Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Billing & Invoicing Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Billing & Invoicing Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Billing & Invoicing Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Billing & Invoicing Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Billing & Invoicing Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Billing & Invoicing Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Freshbooks

12.1.1 Freshbooks Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Billing & Invoicing Software Introduction

12.1.4 Freshbooks Revenue in Billing & Invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Freshbooks Recent Development

12.2 Tipalti

12.2.1 Tipalti Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Billing & Invoicing Software Introduction

12.2.4 Tipalti Revenue in Billing & Invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Tipalti Recent Development

12.3 Housecall Pro

12.3.1 Housecall Pro Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Billing & Invoicing Software Introduction

12.3.4 Housecall Pro Revenue in Billing & Invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Housecall Pro Recent Development

12.4 TimeSolv

12.4.1 TimeSolv Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Billing & Invoicing Software Introduction

12.4.4 TimeSolv Revenue in Billing & Invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 TimeSolv Recent Development

12.5 BQE Core

12.5.1 BQE Core Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Billing & Invoicing Software Introduction

12.5.4 BQE Core Revenue in Billing & Invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 BQE Core Recent Development

12.6 Affiliated Acceptance Corporation (AAC)

12.6.1 Affiliated Acceptance Corporation (AAC) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Billing & Invoicing Software Introduction

12.6.4 Affiliated Acceptance Corporation (AAC) Revenue in Billing & Invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Affiliated Acceptance Corporation (AAC) Recent Development

12.7 CaptureFast

12.7.1 CaptureFast Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Billing & Invoicing Software Introduction

12.7.4 CaptureFast Revenue in Billing & Invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 CaptureFast Recent Development

12.8 BigTime

12.8.1 BigTime Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Billing & Invoicing Software Introduction

12.8.4 BigTime Revenue in Billing & Invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 BigTime Recent Development

12.9 WorkflowMAx

12.9.1 WorkflowMAx Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Billing & Invoicing Software Introduction

12.9.4 WorkflowMAx Revenue in Billing & Invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 WorkflowMAx Recent Development

12.10 EBizCharge

12.10.1 EBizCharge Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Billing & Invoicing Software Introduction

12.10.4 EBizCharge Revenue in Billing & Invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 EBizCharge Recent Development

12.11 vCita

12.12 Avaza

12.13 InfoFloPay

12.14 Simple Invoices

12.15 Elorus

Continuous…

