Bike-Sharing Service Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024

A bicycle-sharing system, public bicycle system, or bike-share scheme, is a service in which bicycles are made available for shared use to individuals on a short term basis for a price or free. Many bike share systems allow people to borrow a bike from a “dock” and return it at another dock belonging to the same system. Docks are special bike racks that lock the bike, and only release it by computer control. The user enters payment information, and the computer unlocks a bike. The user returns the bike by placing it in the dock, which locks it in place. Other systems are dockless. For many systems, smartphone mapping apps show nearby available bikes and open docks.

This report studies the Bike-Sharing Service Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

This report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Bike-Sharing Service market by product type and applications/end industries.

Bike-Sharing Service have wide range of applications by age, such as Age 18-24, Age 25-34, Age 35-44, Other. And Age 25-34 was the most widely used area which took up about 38% of the global total in 2018.

The global Bike-Sharing Service market is valued at 1570 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5440 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 28.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Bike-Sharing Service.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

JUMP Bikes

Citi Bike

LimeBike

Capital Bikeshare

Divvy Bikes

Blue Bikes (Hubway)

Ford GoBike

Mobike

Hellobike

Nextbike

Call a bike

Santander Cycles

VÃ©lib

Bicing

SG Bike

Ola Pedal

Zoomcar PEDL

Mobycy

Yulu Bikes

Letscycle

Docomo Bikeshare

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dock less

Station-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Age 18-24

Age 25-34

Age 35-44

Other

Highlights of the Global Bike-Sharing Service report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Bike-Sharing Service market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

