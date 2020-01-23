Bike Helmets 2019 – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Bike Helmets Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Bike Helmets – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

The global Bike Helmets market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bike Helmets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bike Helmets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Bike Helmets in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Bike Helmets manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Vista Outdoor

Specialized

Dorel

Trek Bicycle

MET

Limar

Giant

POC

Orbea

KASK

Uvex

Rudy Project

SCOTT Sports

Locatelli

HardnutZ

Merida

ABUS

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3684613-global-bike-helmets-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

MTB Helmet

Road Helmet

Sport Helmet

Segment by Application

Commuter & Recreation

Sport Game

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3684613-global-bike-helmets-market-professional-survey-report-2019

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Bike Helmets

1.1 Definition of Bike Helmets

1.2 Bike Helmets Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bike Helmets Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 MTB Helmet

1.2.3 Road Helmet

1.2.4 Sport Helmet

1.3 Bike Helmets Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Bike Helmets Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commuter & Recreation

1.3.3 Sport Game

1.4 Global Bike Helmets Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Bike Helmets Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Bike Helmets Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Bike Helmets Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Bike Helmets Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Bike Helmets Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Bike Helmets Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Bike Helmets Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Bike Helmets Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Bike Helmets

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bike Helmets

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Bike Helmets

……..

8 Bike Helmets Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Vista Outdoor

8.1.1 Vista Outdoor Bike Helmets Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Vista Outdoor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Vista Outdoor Bike Helmets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Specialized

8.2.1 Specialized Bike Helmets Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Specialized Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Specialized Bike Helmets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Dorel

8.3.1 Dorel Bike Helmets Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Dorel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Dorel Bike Helmets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Trek Bicycle

8.4.1 Trek Bicycle Bike Helmets Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Trek Bicycle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Trek Bicycle Bike Helmets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 MET

8.5.1 MET Bike Helmets Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 MET Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 MET Bike Helmets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Limar

8.6.1 Limar Bike Helmets Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Limar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Limar Bike Helmets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Giant

8.7.1 Giant Bike Helmets Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Giant Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Giant Bike Helmets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 POC

8.8.1 POC Bike Helmets Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 POC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 POC Bike Helmets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Orbea

8.9.1 Orbea Bike Helmets Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Orbea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Orbea Bike Helmets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 KASK

8.10.1 KASK Bike Helmets Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 KASK Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 KASK Bike Helmets Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Uvex

8.12 Rudy Project

8.13 SCOTT Sports

8.14 Locatelli

8.15 HardnutZ

8.16 Merida

8.17 ABUS

Continued…..

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)