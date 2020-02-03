BIG OPPORTUNITIES OF PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT MARKET 2019- 2025

Press Release – 12 Feb 2019

– Global Personal Protective Equipment Market: Overview

This report on the global personal protective equipment market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data of 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the global personal protective equipment market growth during the forecasted period.

Global and regional trends that are playing a major role in driving the global personal protective equipment market have also been covered in the study. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn) and volume estimates (in Mn units), across different geographies.

– Global Personal Protective Equipment Market: Segmentation

The personal protective equipment market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market has been further classified into Eye and Face Protection, Head Protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Professional Footwear, Fall Protection, Hand Protection and Others. On the basis of application, the personal protective equipment market is classified into Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Transportation, Healthcare and Others. Geographically, the report classifies the global personal protective equipment market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America. The regions are analyzed in terms of revenue and volume generation. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, GCC countries, South Africa and Brazil.

The report also includes industrial evolution in the personal protective equipment market. It includes the Porter’s Five Forces analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrant, threat from substitute and threat from competition in personal protective equipment market. Value chain analysis which identifies the key stake holders in the personal protective equipment market is also covered in the report. Furthermore, policies and regulations aiding the personal protective equipment market are also covered.

The report also covers market attractiveness analysis and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study. Market attractiveness analysis identifies and compares different segment’s attractiveness in the market on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

– Global Personal Protective Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also includes competition landscape which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global personal protective equipment market based on their 2016 revenues. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors like market positioning, product offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The major players profiled in the global eyewear market include 3M Company, Ansell Ltd., MSA SAFETY, National Safety Apparel, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, National Safety Apparel, Uvex Safety Group, COFRA Holding AG, Honeywell Safety Products, Avon Rubber P.L.C., and Rock Fall Ltd.

The global personal protective equipment market is segmented as below:

– By Product Type

Eye and Face Protection

Head Protection

Hearing Protection

Protective Clothing

Respiratory Protection

Professional Footwear

Fall Protection

Hand Protection

Other

– By Application

Construction

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

– By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

