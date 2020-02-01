Big Opportunities of IT Robotic Automation Market 2019-2026

Press Release – 11 Feb 2019

– IT Robotic Automation Market: Overview

The IT robotic automation market report provides analysis for the period 2014–2024, wherein 2016 to 2024 is the forecast and 2015 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a key role in the growth of the IT robotic automation market over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn).The report provides brief analysis for the regions which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East &Africa (MEA), and South America. The IT robotic automation market has been segmented by solutions into tools and services. These are further segmented into model-based application tools and process-based application tools. The services are further studied based on professional and training services. Professional services are further segmented into consulting, integration &development, and BPO services.

The market overview section of the report outlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future standing of this market. The report represents the market attractiveness for segments that include solution, tools and services, and their sub-segments influencing the adoption of IT robotic automation. The report also includes ecosystem analysis to recognize key participants in the IT robotic automation market along with their role in the ecosystem. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players in the market.

Major factors driving the global IT robotic automation market include cost benefits and improved efficiency in process handling, ability to leverage other application software without integration, increased adoption in the finance and accounting (F&A) sector, and as an alternative to offshore outsourcing. The robotic process automation decreases human intervention in routine repetitive tasks and thus creates a virtual workforce for handling a large number of tasks. Additionally, automation takes place at the GUI layer which eliminates the need of integration with other systems. Moreover, robots can work for long duration eliminating the constraints of limited hours of human labor. Thus, significant reductions in cost, time, and labor can be achieved by implementing robotic process automation.

– Global IT Robotic Automation Market: Scope of the Report

The IT robotic automation market has been segmented based on solutions (tools and services), by tools (model based and process based), by services (professional and training) and by professional (consulting, integration &development, and BPO). Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global IT robotic automation market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the industry. The comprehensive IT robotic automation market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the IT robotic automation market growth.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the IT robotic automation market, and growth trends of each segment and region. It also includes strategies of companies, financial information, SWOT analysis, and developments under the company profile section. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the five forces, namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the IT robotic automation market. This report also provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis of the IT robotic automation market. It explains the various participants including software & third-party vendors, system integrators and distribution channels within the value chain operating in the market.

– Global IT Robotic Automation Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers are referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the IT robotic automation market across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer firsthand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, and outlook. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

– Global IT Robotic Automation Market: Competitive Dynamics

The IT robotic automation market involves robotic automation technology providers and robotic automation service providers. The major providers of IT robotic automation includes Blue Prism, Be Informed B.V., Appian, IPSoft, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited., Infosys Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Atos SE, Capgemini, Genfour, Genpact Ltd., Automation Anywhere, Inc., Sutherland Global Services, Inc., and UiPath SRL. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The global IT robotic automation market is segmented as below:

– Global IT Robotic Automation Market, by Type

Tools Model Based Process Based

Services Professional Consulting Integration &Development BPO Training



– Global IT Robotic Automation Market, by Geography

– North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America



– Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe



– Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC



– Middle East &Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



– South America Brazil Rest of South America



