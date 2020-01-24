Big Opportunities of Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market 2019-2025

“Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

The growth of this market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of ultrasound imaging procedures, rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections due to the improper reprocessing of ultrasound probes, increasing adoption of high-level disinfection systems for critical and semi-critical ultrasound probes, and technological advancements in ultrasound probes.The high-level disinfection segment is expected to account for a larger share of the market in 2018. This can be attributed to the growing number of ultrasound imaging procedures in surgeries and the increasing demand for automated disinfection systems for the high-level disinfection of TEE and endocavitary transducers.

The global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Ultrasound Probe Disinfection in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Ultrasound Probe Disinfection in these regions.



This research report categorizes the global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

– Nanosonics

– Civco Medical Solutions

– Tristel

– CS Medical LLC

– Steris PLC

– Ecolab

– Virox Technologies

– Germitec S.A.

– Air Liquide

– Parker Laboratories

– Danaher Corporation

– Johnson & Johnson

Market size by Product

– High-level Disinfectants

– Disinfectant Wipes & Spray

– Enzymatic Detergent

– Market size by End User

– Hospitals

– Clinic

– Other

Market size by Region

– North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Australia

– Indonesia

– Singapore

– Malaysia

– Philippines

– Thailand

– Vietnam

– Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia

– Central & South America

– Brazil

– Rest of Central & South America

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC Countries

– Turkey

– Egypt

– South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

– To study and analyze the global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

– To understand the structure of Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market by identifying its various subsegments.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– Focuses on the key global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

– To project the value and sales volume of Ultrasound Probe Disinfection submarkets, with respect to key regions.

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ultrasound Probe Disinfection are as follows:

– History Year: 2014-2018

– Base Year: 2018

– Estimated Year: 2019

– Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

