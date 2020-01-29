Big Opportunities of GLOBAL COBALT-CHROME ALLOYS MARKET 2019-2024

Latest Update “Global Cobalt-Chrome Alloys Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

Cobalt-chrome (CoCr) is a metal alloy that has outstanding strength, as well as wear and corrosion resistance. Because of these features and its biocompatibility, Cobalt-chrome is often used for making dental/orthopedic implants.

– Scope of the Report:

CoCr alloys are widely used for medical prosthetic implant devices. The alloys are especially used where high stiffness or a highly polished and extremely wear-resistant material is required. CoCr alloys are the materials of choice for applications such as knee implants, metal-to-metal hip joints and dental prosthetics.

Although there are substitutes of cobalt-chrome alloys, it cant be replaced easily and has been widely used in downstream industry. Backed with increasing demand from water industry, it is estimated that global cobalt-chrome alloys industry will be worthy of 15.00 million USD in 2024, with the CAGR of 1.16% during the period of 2017 to 2024.

The worldwide market for Cobalt-Chrome Alloys is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 15 million US$ in 2024, from 14 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Cobalt-Chrome Alloys in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

– Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers



Arcam

CarTech

VDM Metals

Kulzer

EOS

SLM

Dentaurum

3DMT

AMC Powders

ACME

– Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

– Market Segment by Type, covers



CoCrMo Alloys

CoNiCrMo Alloys

CoCrWNi Alloys

Other

– Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into



Dental Implants

Medical Implants

Gas Turbines

Other

