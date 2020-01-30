Big Data as a Services Global Market 2019: Key Players – HP, IBM, SAP SE, Microsoft, Teradata

Big Data as a Services Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Big Data as a Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

This report focuses on the global Big Data as a Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Big Data as a Services development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Big Data as a Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

HP 
IBM 
Microsoft 
SAP SE 
SAS Institute 
Teradata 
1010data 
Dell EMC 
MapR Technologies 
Alteryx 
Atos 
Attivio 
Chartio 
Hortonworks 
MAANA 
Continuum Analytics 
Datameer 
DataStax 
Doopex 
Cirro 
ClearStory Data 
Cloudera 
Enthought 
Mu Sigma 
Predixion Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Hardware 
Software

Market segment by Application, split into 
Government 
Financial Services 
Healthcare 
IT and Telecom 
Oil and Gas 
Retail 
Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Big Data as a Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Big Data as a Services development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Big Data as a Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 Hardware 
1.4.3 Software 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Big Data as a Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Government 
1.5.3 Financial Services 
1.5.4 Healthcare 
1.5.5 IT and Telecom 
1.5.6 Oil and Gas 
1.5.7 Retail 
1.5.8 Other 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Big Data as a Services Market Size 
2.2 Big Data as a Services Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Big Data as a Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025) 
2.2.2 Big Data as a Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 HP 
12.1.1 HP Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Big Data as a Services Introduction 
12.1.4 HP Revenue in Big Data as a Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.1.5 HP Recent Development 
12.2 IBM 
12.2.1 IBM Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Big Data as a Services Introduction 
12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Big Data as a Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.2.5 IBM Recent Development 
12.3 Microsoft 
12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Big Data as a Services Introduction 
12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Big Data as a Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development 
12.4 SAP SE 
12.4.1 SAP SE Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Big Data as a Services Introduction 
12.4.4 SAP SE Revenue in Big Data as a Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.4.5 SAP SE Recent Development 
12.5 SAS Institute 
12.5.1 SAS Institute Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Big Data as a Services Introduction 
12.5.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Big Data as a Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.5.5 SAS Institute Recent Development 
12.6 Teradata 
12.6.1 Teradata Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Big Data as a Services Introduction 
12.6.4 Teradata Revenue in Big Data as a Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.6.5 Teradata Recent Development 
12.7 1010data 
12.7.1 1010data Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Big Data as a Services Introduction 
12.7.4 1010data Revenue in Big Data as a Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.7.5 1010data Recent Development 
12.8 Dell EMC 
12.8.1 Dell EMC Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Big Data as a Services Introduction 
12.8.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Big Data as a Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.8.5 Dell EMC Recent Development 
12.9 MapR Technologies 
12.9.1 MapR Technologies Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Big Data as a Services Introduction 
12.9.4 MapR Technologies Revenue in Big Data as a Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.9.5 MapR Technologies Recent Development 
12.10 Alteryx 
12.10.1 Alteryx Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Big Data as a Services Introduction 
12.10.4 Alteryx Revenue in Big Data as a Services Business (2013-2018) 
12.10.5 Alteryx Recent Development 
12.11 Atos 
12.12 Attivio 
12.13 Chartio 
12.14 Hortonworks 
12.15 MAANA 
12.16 Continuum Analytics 
12.17 Datameer 
12.18 DataStax 
12.19 Doopex 
12.20 Cirro 
12.21 ClearStory Data 
12.22 Cloudera 
12.23 Enthought 
12.24 Mu Sigma 
12.25 Predixion Software

