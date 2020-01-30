Big Data as a Services Global Market 2019: Key Players – HP, IBM, SAP SE, Microsoft, Teradata

Big Data as a Services Industry
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Big Data as a Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database
This report focuses on the global Big Data as a Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Big Data as a Services development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Big Data as a Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
HP
IBM
Microsoft
SAP SE
SAS Institute
Teradata
1010data
Dell EMC
MapR Technologies
Alteryx
Atos
Attivio
Chartio
Hortonworks
MAANA
Continuum Analytics
Datameer
DataStax
Doopex
Cirro
ClearStory Data
Cloudera
Enthought
Mu Sigma
Predixion Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Financial Services
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Oil and Gas
Retail
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Big Data as a Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Big Data as a Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Big Data as a Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Big Data as a Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Government
1.5.3 Financial Services
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 IT and Telecom
1.5.6 Oil and Gas
1.5.7 Retail
1.5.8 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Big Data as a Services Market Size
2.2 Big Data as a Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Big Data as a Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Big Data as a Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 HP
12.1.1 HP Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Big Data as a Services Introduction
12.1.4 HP Revenue in Big Data as a Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 HP Recent Development
12.2 IBM
12.2.1 IBM Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Big Data as a Services Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Big Data as a Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 IBM Recent Development
12.3 Microsoft
12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Big Data as a Services Introduction
12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Big Data as a Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.4 SAP SE
12.4.1 SAP SE Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Big Data as a Services Introduction
12.4.4 SAP SE Revenue in Big Data as a Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 SAP SE Recent Development
12.5 SAS Institute
12.5.1 SAS Institute Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Big Data as a Services Introduction
12.5.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Big Data as a Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 SAS Institute Recent Development
12.6 Teradata
12.6.1 Teradata Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Big Data as a Services Introduction
12.6.4 Teradata Revenue in Big Data as a Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Teradata Recent Development
12.7 1010data
12.7.1 1010data Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Big Data as a Services Introduction
12.7.4 1010data Revenue in Big Data as a Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 1010data Recent Development
12.8 Dell EMC
12.8.1 Dell EMC Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Big Data as a Services Introduction
12.8.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Big Data as a Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Dell EMC Recent Development
12.9 MapR Technologies
12.9.1 MapR Technologies Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Big Data as a Services Introduction
12.9.4 MapR Technologies Revenue in Big Data as a Services Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 MapR Technologies Recent Development
12.10 Alteryx
12.10.1 Alteryx Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Big Data as a Services Introduction
12.10.4 Alteryx Revenue in Big Data as a Services Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Alteryx Recent Development
12.11 Atos
12.12 Attivio
12.13 Chartio
12.14 Hortonworks
12.15 MAANA
12.16 Continuum Analytics
12.17 Datameer
12.18 DataStax
12.19 Doopex
12.20 Cirro
12.21 ClearStory Data
12.22 Cloudera
12.23 Enthought
12.24 Mu Sigma
12.25 Predixion Software
Continued…
