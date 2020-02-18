Big Data as a Service Market: Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2018-2023

Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2018-2023” provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the big data as a service by type of solutions (Hadoop-as-a-service, data-as-a-service, data analytics-as-a-service); by deployment model (public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud); by organization size (small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprise); by vertical (banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, it and telecommunication, media and entertainment, government); and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin topical America and Middle East & Africa). The report also analyses the competitive structure of the big data as a service industry and provides the profiles of major players operating in the market. Some of these include Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Google Incorporation (Google), Hewlett-Packard (HP), IBM Corporation, Teradata Corporation (Teradata).

Beginning with a global overview, the report explores the dynamics that have a strong influence on the big data as a service market and can also impact its future growth. Taking 2018 as the base year, the report covers historical market scenario from 2010-2017 and provides forecasts till 2023. This includes the study of value and volume trends and pricing history. Growth inducing factors, market restraints and recent developments have also been analysed in the report in order to provide deeper knowledge about the industry. On a regional basis, the report examines the big data as a service market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. For each of these regions, the report studies the big data as a service market in detail for latest trends, outlook and opportunities.

Segmentation by Type of Solutions:

Hadoop-As-A-Service

Data-As-A-Service

Data Analytics-As-A-Service

Segmentation by Deployment Model:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Segmentation by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Large Enterprise

Segmentation by Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Travel and Hospitality

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Government

Segmentation by Region:

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

North America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

Google Incorporation (Google)

Hewlett-Packard (HP)

IBM Corporation

Teradata Corporation (Teradata)

The price margins for the products along with the various success and risk factors for manufacturers have also been covered in the report. Moreover, in order to determine market attractiveness, the report analyses the big data as a service industry along the parameters of the porter’s five forces model. This model examines the degree of competition in the big data as a service industry by analysing the threat posed by new entrants and substitutes, and the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers. Swot analysis of the market has also been presented in the report which highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats pertaining to the big data as a service industry. Furthermore, the value chain analysis of the big data as a service industry has also been covered in the report. This comprises of all the activities in the value chain, such as the procurement of various raw materials, manufacturing and sales of the products, and their distribution.

Highlights of The Big Data as a Service Market

Historical and current scenario

Trends and developments

Market forecast

Price analysis and forecast

Porter’s five forces analysis

SWOT analysis

Value chain analysis