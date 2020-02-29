BIG DATA AND DATA ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Big data is a term used to refer to the study and applications of data sets that are too complex for traditional data-processing application software to adequately deal with. Big data challenges include capturing data, data storage, data analysis, search, sharing, transfer, visualization, querying, updating, information privacy and data source.
This report focuses on the global Big Data and Data Engineering Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Big Data and Data Engineering Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
Capgemini
Franz Inc
Hidden Brains InfoTech
L&T Technology Services
NTT DATA
Genpact
Cognizant
Infosys
Mphasis
Hexaware
Happiest Minds
KPMG
EY
Tiger Analytics
LatentView Analytics
InfoStretch
Vensai Technologies
Course5
Sigmoid
Nous Infosystems
Bodhtree
Brillio
BRIDGEi2i
Trianz
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Data Modeling
Data Integration
Data Quality
Analytics
Market segment by Application, split into
Marketing and Sales
Finance
Operations
Human Resources and Legal
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
