Big Data Analytics in Banking Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Big data analytics refers to the strategy of analyzing large volumes of data, or big data.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Big Data Analytics in Banking market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Big Data Analytics in Banking market by product type and applications/end industries.

APAC is expected to have High Adoption Rate Owing to Large Potential. Rapid technological developments in the information technology sector and increasing business operations mark Asia-Pacific (APAC) as the most important market for Big Data in banking during the forecast period. The biggest contributors to this market are China and India that account for most of the revenue in the APAC region. Many organizations in the APAC region are increasingly depending on digital systems to realize their goals. Several vendors, such as SAP and IBM provide wide -range of Big Data analytics services to banks in the region. Some of the core capabilities of these services include real-time monitoring, big cloud services, and other customized dashboards for easier retrieval of data, to ease the workflows. These tools enable organizations for on-the-resource planning and offer modified plans to aid decision-making.

Customer Analytics is expected to be One of the Prime Software Application. A number of categories, such as defecting customers, loyal customers etc. can be identified through big data analytics and the required reward for each category can be decided. Through such applications, the retention of customers is possible, and the detection of disloyal customers helps the company to reduce the focus on such customers. The buying habits of customers can also be identified, and the sales for each customer can be customized. This customization results in the high response rate for customers and better customer experienced.

The global Big Data Analytics in Banking market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Big Data Analytics in Banking.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

Oracle

SAP SE

Microsoft

HP

Amazon AWS

Google

Hitachi Data Systems

Tableau

New Relic

Alation

Teradata

VMware

Splice Machine

Splunk Enterprise

Alteryx

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise

Cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Feedback Management

Customer Analytics

Social Media Analytics

Fraud Detection and Management

Others

