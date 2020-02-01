Bidets Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Bidets Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

A bidet is a low fixed container in a bathroom that you can use to wash your bottom.It looks like a toilet but has warm-water jets for personal hygiene after you use the toilet. Bidets are normally situated near the toilet, and are especially helpful to lots of people: people who are recovering from surgery, people who have physical disabilities, people with dexterity or other problems that limit their range of motion, people who have various medical conditions, such as hemorrhoids, diarrhea, dysentery, difficult bowel movements, or other ailments that involve the rectal or genital areas, people who have developmental disabilities, such as Down’s Syndrome, mental retardation, autism, or cerebral palsy, men and women who want better hygiene before or after sexual activities, and women who want more effective feminine hygiene during monthly menstrual periods.

Scope of the Report:

The Bidet industry concentration is relatively low; there are many manufacturers in the world, which located in Europe and APAC.

The key players are TOTO, ROCA, Villeroy & Boch, Kohler, Hocheng Group (HCG), LIXIL Corporation, Geberit Group, NCM, Duravit, Panasonic, Brondell, Coway

TOTO is the No.1 players, it takes about 1/3 of the global market value size, this type product is very popular in Japan and South Korea.

The key consumption markets locate at South Europe, Japan, Korea and Americas. The APAC takes the market share of 34%, followed by Europe with 32%, North America has a very fast growth of CAGR 9%

The prices between different producers are different. The price of add-on type is about 60% higher than that of conventional ones. The shower type is much less than the other two types, and mainly used in Finland, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and some region of Middle East.

With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, because the bidet can save the use of toilet paper, now many countries encourage the use of bidet to save resources, so the need of Bidet will increase from 11.7 million units in 2017 to 18.3 million units in 2023, with a CAGR of 7.7%.

The worldwide market for Bidets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 4310 million US$ in 2024, from 3350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Bidets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Conventional Bidets

Bidet Shower

Add-on Bidets

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Commercial

