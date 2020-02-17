Bicycles Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Bicycles Market 2019

A bicycle, also called a cycle or bike, is a human-powered, pedal-driven, single-track vehicle, having two wheels attached to a frame, one behind the other. A bicycle rider is called a cyclist, or bicyclist.

The market growth is majorly attributed to increasing awareness regarding health benefits of cycling, increasing need of fuel-efficient, environment friendly intra-city transportation mode, growing trend of e-bikes, and promotion of bicycles by governing bodies.

Furthermore, bicycle sharing has become widely prevalent throughout Asia, Europe, and Americas to encourage cycling as a mode of transport in cities. Increasing traffic congestions in cities is leading to rise in pollution levels and disturbed mentality among citizens. For this, bicycles especially e-bikes have been proven as a beneficial alternative.

The concern of heathy liftstyle has led society to be more focused on exercise and healthy living. For this, bicycles have witnessed widespread appreciation across the globe. Governing bodies of various economies have started initiatives to promote cycling for healthy living and pollution control. For instance, in Netherlands almost the entire community uses bicycles on daily basis.

The global Bicycles market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bicycles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bicycles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Giant Bicycles

Hero Cycles

TI Cycles

Trek

Shanghai Phonex

Atlas

Flying Pigeon

Merida

Xidesheng Bicycle

OMYO

Emmelle

Avon Cycles

Tianjin Battle

Cannondale

Libahuang

Specialized

Trinx Bikes

DAHON

Cycoo

Bridgestone Cycle

Laux (Tianjin)

Samchuly Bicycle

Cube

Pacific Cycles

Derby Cycle

Grimaldi Industri

Gazelle

KHS

Forever

Scott Sports

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

20 Inch

24 Inch

26 Inch

27 Inch

Others

Segment by Application

Transportation Tools

Recreation

Racing

Physical Training

Others

