Bicycle Helmet Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Bicycle Helmet Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 138 pages with table and figures in it.

Bicycle Helmets are useful as safety gear to prevent or minimize injuries to the head and brain in an uncontrolled environment during riding a bike. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 900 people, including more than 200 children are killed annually in bicycle related incidents, and about 60 percent of these deaths involve a head injury. Bicycle Helmets can help absorb impacts and save their life.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/522981

Scope of the Report:

Bicycle Helmet is widely used in Commuter and Recreation and Sport Games. The most proportion of Bicycle Helmet is Commuter and Recreation, and proportion in 2017 is about 71.22%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34.63% in 2017. Following Europe, USA is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32.26%.

The worldwide market for Bicycle Helmet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 1020 million US$ in 2024, from 780 million US$ in 2019,This report focuses on the Bicycle Helmet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Bicycle-Helmet-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Vista Outdoor

Dorel

Specialized

Trek Bicycle

Merida

Giant

Mavic

Scott Sports

KASK

MET

OGK KABUTO

Uvex

POC

Urge

Orbea

GUB

LAS helmets

Strategic Sports

One Industries

Limar

Fox Racing

ABUS

Lazer

Louis Garneau

Moon Helmet

Locatelli Spa

Rudy Project

Shenghong Sports

HardnutZ

SenHai Sports Goods

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

MTB Helmets

Road Helmets

Sport Helmets

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commuter and Recreation

Sport Games

Order a purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/522981

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Bicycle Helmet product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Bicycle Helmet, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Bicycle Helmet in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Bicycle Helmet competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Bicycle Helmet breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Bicycle Helmet market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bicycle Helmet sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the Globe’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook