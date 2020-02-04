Bicycle Derailleur Market: Road bike captured the largest market share owing to the rising number of sporting activities

Bicycle derailleur gears are a variable ratio transmission system which are commonly used on bicycles that consists of a chain, multiple sprockets of different sizes and a mechanism that helps the chain to move from one sprocket to another. Modern rear and front derailleurs consist of a chain guide that is movable and is operated remotely by Bowden cable which is attached to a shifter mounted on the handlebar stem and down tube. Rising usage of bicycles and bikes among the population across the globe is resulting in the rise in demand for bicycle derailleurs. Additionally, rising inclination to stay fit has resulted in the rising demand for bicycles which positively impacts the bicycle derailleurs market.

The bicycle derailleurs market has been segmented on the basis of position, speed, material, price, application, and distribution channel. By position, the global bicycle derailleurs market has been segmented into front and rear. By material, the market has been segmented into titanium, aluminum, and carbon fiber. By price, the market has been segmented into under USD 20, between USD 20 to USD 40, USD 40 to USD 60, USD 60 to USD 80, and USD 80 and above.

The global bicycle derailleurs market can further be segmented on the basis of application and distribution channel. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into road bike, mountain bike, cruiser bike, and others. Road bike captured the largest market share owing to the rising number of sporting activities such as races in recent years. By distribution channel, the market has been bifurcated into offline distribution channel and online distribution channel. The online distribution channel is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period while the offline distribution channel captured the largest market share in 2016 owing to presence of retail stores.

The global bicycle derailleur market is mainly driven by the popularity of bicycle and bike rental programs. Several cities across the globe are capitalizing on the rising demand for bikes and bicycles and are offering bicycles and bikes on a rental and sharing basis at low cost. Complications associated with maintenance and repair is restraining the global bicycle derailleur market. However, rising demand for bicycles from developing regions such as Asia Pacific is anticipated to generate opportunity to the global bicycle derailleur market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global bicycle derailleur market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific which comprises China, India, Japan, and Australia among other countries, dominated the global bicycle derailleur market in 2016. The region is also projected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising rental programs of bicycles in recent years. China accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Furthermore, Europe and North America have also captured significant market share over the years owing to the rising adoption of bicycles for fitness purposes among the population.

The key players associated with the global bicycle derailleurs market are fragmented in nature and face continuous challenges of developing bicycle derailleurs products at low production cost. Rising demand for bicycles in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America is expected to trigger the growth of the global bicycle derailleurs market during the forecast period. Some of the major players in the global bicycle derailleurs market are SRAM (United States), Oneup (Cananda), Avid (United States), Jtek (United Kingdom), Microshift (China), Arya (Japan), Omeng (Taiwan), Shimano (Japan), Wits sport (China), K-Edge (United States), and Campagnolo (Italy) among others.