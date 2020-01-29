Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market Is Expected to Exhibit an Upward Growth Trend Across Globe

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 to its huge collection of research reports.

This report researches the worldwide Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

BOPET, Biaxially-Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate, film made from PET is stretched in two different directions. The resulting film is water resistant and typically transparent. It is known for its high tensile strength, good chemical resistance, and gas and aroma barriers. It is typically used for food packaging and as a protective covering over paper.

BOPET film is mainly made from PTA and MEG. Due to its good performance, the product is widely used in many fields. Among various applications, packaging is the largest consumption field, which accounted for 61.59% share in 2015 globally.

The industry is in a rapid stage of development, especially in China. China has witnessed more and more capacity being released in the recent few years. Due to low technology barrier and wide usages, the industry is relatively fragmented in terms of manufacturers and consumers. The remarkable indicator of BOPET when purchased is its thickness. Different thickness will fit to the certain application fields. China and Korea lead the production of BOPET for the time being. The two regions contributed about 56.79% production in 2015. Toray, SKC Films, DuPont Teijin Films, etc. are leaders in the BOPET industry. In fact, many manufacturer engaged in the production of BOPET have extended their industry chain actively. From the raw materials to the downstream products, many companies have developed related business in order to promote their business development. China and Korea lead the production of BOPET for the time being. The two regions contributed about 56.79% production in 2015. Toray, SKC Films, DuPont Teijin Films, etc. are leaders in the BOPET industry. In fact, many manufacturer engaged in the production of BOPET have extended their industry chain actively. From the raw materials to the downstream products, many companies have developed related business in order to promote their business development.

There is no doubt that PTA and MEG price fluctuations influence the price change of BOPET film largely. Also, more and more capacity of BOPET film has been released in the past few years. Downward price trend of raw materials as well as intensified competition insider the industry will drive BOPET price to go down further in the near term. Also, profit of the whole industry is predicted to show the same trend as well.

Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) market size will increase to 23500 Million US$ by 2025, from 11200 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Toray

SKC Films

DuPont Teijin Films

Mitsubishi

Polyplex

Kolon

Jindal

JBF

SRF

Terphane

Uflex

PT Trias Sentosa

Polinas

Coveme

Jiangsu Shuangxing

Jiangsu Xingye

Kanghui Petrochemical

Ouya (Cifu)

Billion Indusrial Hildings

Ningbo Jinyuan

Shaoxing Weiming

Shaoxing Xiangyu

DDN

Jianyuanchun

Fuweifilm

Qiangmeng Industry

Jiangsu Yuxing

Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Breakdown Data by Type

Universal Film

Electrical Insulating Film

Capacitor Film

Laminating Film

Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Breakdown Data by Application

Packaging

Industrial & Specialties

Electrical

Imaging

Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

