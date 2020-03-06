Bhutan Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market 2019-2023, Upcoming Trends, Challenges and Industry Key Players – Bhutan Telecom, B-Mobile, DrukNet

WiseGuyReports.com “Bhutan – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Bhutan’s mobile broadband market gains strong momentum

Previously Bhutan had been isolated from the rest of the world for a long time, both generally, and particularly in terms of its telecommunications. Its mountainous landscape made it especially difficult to build the necessary telecoms infrastructure.

Fixed broadband penetration remains very low mainly due to the dominance of the mobile platform. Over the next five years to 2023 low to moderate growth is expected from this small base.

The mobile market in Bhutan has grown moderately over the past few years however the growth rate has subsided over the past few years as the mobile market begins to mature.

B-Mobile is the leading mobile operator in Bhutan. TashiCell is its only market competitor, and has been bridging the gap over the past few years.

The mobile networks have provided a major boost to internet access in the country, largely on the back of EDGE/GPRS, 3G and more recently 4G platforms are now gaining traction in Bhutan with both major mobile operators offering 4G services. Slower and declining growth is predicted to continue over the next five years to 2023 as the mobile subscriber market further matures.

Bhutan’s mobile broadband has grown sharply over the past five years from a small base driven by a mature mobile market. Strong growth is predicted over the next five years to 2023 but at a declining rate due to a maturing market. The mobile broadband market will be driven by increasingly faster speeds offered by the mobile operators as they further roll out their 4G networks.

Key developments:

Bhutan’s telecom sector has been continuing on a steady development path.

TashiCell has been bridging the gap over the past few years in the mobile market.

The mobile market in Bhutan has grown moderately over the past few years.

Mobile broadband has seen strong growth and this is expected to continue at a slower rate.

4G LTE networks have now gained strong raction in Bhutan.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Bhutan Telecom, B-Mobile, DrukNet, Samden Tech, Tashi InfoComm, TashiCell, Ericsson, Reliance, Airtel.

