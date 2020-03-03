BHK Rabies Vaccine Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2018 to 2026

Global Review 2018 to 2025

BHK rabies vaccine are used for the vaccination of the animals. BHK cell culture is a known substrate produced for the rabies in animals. The BHK rabies vaccine is a new low cost technology developed for the production of rabies vaccine. The disease rabies is one of the feared disease which is deadly for animals also. Dogs are considered to be the holders of rabies virus and rabies can occur to all the warm blooded animals including humans. Human get infected if they are bitten by rabies infected animal and which cause brain inflammation. BHK rabies vaccine of rabies is made by killed rabies virus. In 1970, first rabies vaccine in cell culture was isolated with the help of baby hamster kidney cells (BHK-21), chick embryo related and Neuro blastoma cells.

BHK Rabies Vaccine Market Insights, Forecast to 2025: Drivers and Restraints

The BHK rabies vaccine is a new low cost technology developed for the production of rabies vaccine. To eliminate the disease new techniques are being developed one of which is the culturing of BHK which is used for veterinary vaccine. The BHK baby hamster kidney cell line is also called embryo hamster cell line which is isolated from 1 day old hamsters These BHK rabies vaccines are widely used as they are lower in terms of their production cost and large cell quantity is obtained. BHK-21 cells are tumorigenic only for hamsters. Many complication are occurred after the BHK rabiessss vaccination such as high fever, weakness, toes, swallowing, unbalance and eye movement problem.

BHK Rabies Vaccine Market Insights, Forecast to 2025: Segmentation

Tentatively, BHK Rabies Vaccine Market has been segmented on the basis of application, end users and geography.

On the basis of Application, BHK Rabies Vaccine Market can be segmented as:

Pre-exposure Prophylaxis

Post-exposure Prophylaxis

On the basis of Strain type, BHK Rabies Vaccine Market can be segmented as:

Type A

Type C

Type O

Others

On the basis of Geography, BHK Rabies Vaccine Market can be segmented as:

North- America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding China & Japan

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

BHK Rabies Vaccine Market Insights, Forecast to 2025: Overview

Inactivated tissue culture rabies vaccine produced on BHK-21 cells. BHK cells are better producers of rabies virus other than cells and these BHK rabies vaccines are tested on mice and cattle. BHK strain is used for veterinary vaccine. Also the BHK rabies strain are grown in monolayer. BHK rabies vaccine is adequate to induce a protection in rabies. According to WHO, United states spends 563 million dollar every year on measure to prevent rabies overall the world and more than 15 million people over the world takes post bite vaccination, post exposure prophylaxis of BHK vaccine is immediate treatment for rabies, it prevent entering rabies virus into the brain, pre exposure prophylaxis of BHK is quite better and simplify cause of prior protection in case of unrecognized rabies exposure.

BHK Rabies Vaccine Market Insights, Forecast to 2025: Regional Outlook

The BHK rabies vaccines market is expected to grow in the developing countries as is an important health problem which needs to be controlled. On the basis of geography BHK rabies vaccine is segmented into several region such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. In low income countries rabies is neglected and under reported disease. In the region of North America Cause of awareness about rabies, these region are still progression to cure rabies infection. Major factor such as price analysis, supply chain analysis, political, social and technical also provide forecast number of market for products. Europe and Asia pacific region are also foresees to market moderate rate. Europe as Belgium has the highest prevalence of rabies and Germany has the highest healthcare expenditure. Pasteur RIV strain, Flury LEP strain, Wistar-G52 and BHK-21 cell vaccine, these are inactivated rabies vaccine which were used for cats and dogs in Finland during 2009 to 2013. In developing countries, rabies vaccination has not been widely used due to cost.

BHK Rabies Vaccine Market Insights, Forecast to 2025: Key Players

The major players for the BHK rabies vaccine market Zhongke Biopharm, Henan Yuanda, Hissen, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Creative Biolabs. Manufacturers are focusing on developing products for the BHK rabies vaccine market to eradicate the disease.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes

