Beverage Stabilizers Market by Top Key Players, Size, and Subdivision & Market Dynamics Forces by 2023

Market Definition:

The global beverage stabilizers market has been segregated, by application, into dairy beverages, alcoholic beverages, fruit drinks, soft drinks, and others. The fruit drinks segment is expected to garner the largest revenue share in the global beverage stabilizers market due to the surging consumption of fruit drinks across the globe. Consumers are shifting their preferences from alcoholic beverages to non-alcoholic beverages such as fruit drinks or juices due to increasing health consciousness. Thus, beverage stabilizers are being added in fruit drinks to enhance texture, flavor, and stability of the drink.

Based on source, the global beverage stabilizers market has been segmented into natural, and synthetic. The natural segment is anticipated to gain major market share and is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. The segments growth can be attributed to the abundant availability of natural raw materials such as seaweeds and guar gum, especially in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, increasing inclination of consumers towards natural ingredients and additives is yet another determinant boosting the segments growth.

Market Scenario and Key Restraints:

Additives added to beverages to maintain their color, physio-chemical structure, consistency, and texture are known as beverage stabilizers. Manufacturers of beverage stabilizers usually provide a blend of chemicals or a system of substances to offer stability to beverages. In the current market scenario, increasing awareness among consumers regarding clean label products and fluctuating prices of ra w materials are the crucial challenges that are being faced by the market players in the beverage stabilizers market. To tackle such challenges, market players are investing in their R&D activities to develop products that cater to the changing consumer preferences. Moreover, prominent vendors in the beverage stabilizers market are focusing on expanding their customer base and production capacity by opening production plants in various untapped markets. For instance, Kerry Inc. opened a new production plant in Moscow with an aim to exploit the growth opportunities in Russia.

Based on type, the global Beverage Stabilizers Market is segregated into xanthan gum, gum arabic, carrageenan, carboxymethyl cellulose, and others. The xanthan gum segment is expected to dominate the market. The segments growth can be attributed to the surging consumption of xanthan gum as a suitable alternative to gluten. Beverage producers are opting for xanthan gum for their gluten-free beverages due to the higher binding ability of xanthan gum. It also aids in maintaining the suspension in beverages and thus renders an enhanced appearance to pulp containing beverages.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global beverage stabilizers market are Ingredion Incorporated (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Nexira (France), DowDuPont (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Ashland (US), CP Kelco (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), Hydrosol (Germany), and Palsgaard (Denmark).

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the global beverage stabilizers market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is anticipated to dominate the global beverage stabilizers market owing to the growing food & beverage processing industry in the region. In addition, the presence of several manufacturers of food stabilizers in North America is also driving the region’s growth in the global market.

Asia-Pacific beverage stabilizers market is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the upcoming years due to the adoption of new food processing technologies and additives by food processors active in the region. In addition, the growing food & beverage industry of China, India, and Japan are also contributing towards the region’s growth.