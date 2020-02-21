Beverage Packaging Market Analysis and Demand with Forecast to 2022

Beverage Packaging Market Information by Packaging Type (Flexible, Rigid & Semi-Rigid), by Materials (Metal, Plastic, Paper and Glass), by Products (Bottles, Cans, Pouch and Others), and by Region – Forecast to 2022

Beverage Packaging Market Overview

The beverage packaging is primarily driven by the increase in the consumption of beverages. Additionally, advancement in packaging technology also fuel the growth of this market. However, stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of Beverage Packaging Market. Beverage packaging market is expected to grow at CAGR of approximately 4% by 2022.

Get Free Sample Copy of Beverage Packaging Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1974

The beverage industry has seen massive investments for expansion and technological upgradation. The packaging of beverages both carbonated and non-carbonated, has gained lot of popularity in the packaging industry.

Key Players

The key players of global beverage packaging Market report include- Saint-Gobain S.A., Tetra Laval International S.A., Owens-Illinois Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Rexam PLC, Ball Corporation, Mondi PLC, Amcor Limited, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, and Alcoa Inc.

Global Beverage Packaging Market: Segmental Analysis

The global beverage packaging Market has been segmented on the basis of packaging type, products, and materials. Based on packaging type, the global beverage packaging market has been segmented into flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid. Based on products, the global beverage packaging market has been segmented into cans, bottles, pouch, and others. The bottles segment commanded the major share of the global beverage packaging market and is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the assessment period. Based on materials, the global beverage packaging market has been segmented into metal, plastic, paper, and others. The plastic segment is projecting the fastest growth in the global beverage packaging market owing to the advantages of plastic bottles in increasing the shelf life of beverages.

Regional Analysis of Global Beverage packaging Market

Geographically, the global Beverage Packaging Market has been segmented into four major regions such as Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and the rest of the world (RoW). The North America region commands the major share of the global beverage packaging market during the assessment period. The factors such as high demand for packaged drinks as result of changing lifestyle and dietary habits, rapid adoption of technologically advanced packaging solutions, increased emphasis on manufacturing environment-friendly packaging for beverage, rise in popularity of packaged beverages and coolants among the young population, and increased availability of innovative beverages that are available in ready to drink and carry along packaging are majorly propelling the growth of the global beverage packaging market in the North America region. Availability of cheap raw materials, rapid expansion of packaging industry, high demand for packaged drinks, and increasing production of recyclable beverage packaging due to the rise in environmental concerns are fueling the growth of the beverage packaging market in the Asia Pacific region.

Target Audience

Packaging Organizations

Manufacturer

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

Product Analysis

Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

Regulatory Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

Profiling of 10 key market players

In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/beverage-packaging-market-1974

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312