Beverage Cartoners Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018-2027

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global beverage cartoners market in its published report, titled “Beverage Cartoners Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2027.” In terms of revenue, the global beverage cartoners market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which FMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report. The European beverage cartoners market is expected to remain in the leading position during the forecast period.

Beverage cartoners are multi-functional machines that create cartons from flat blanks; secures carton by slots and pre-cut tabs and lastly seals them by adhesives or heat. Beverage cartoners are an integration of various machines into a single unit. The output performance of these machines is usually measured in terms of production capacity, that is, the number of packages created per hour. Beverage cartoners are reliable, simple, and require a single person to operate. These machines are highly efficient, ensuring low operating costs. Beverage cartoners provide excellent protection against environmental factors to the packaged products, and their high efficiency helps to reduce delivery time of products, thereby increasing the production capacity.

In the report, FMI suggests that the brick carton machine segment is expected to play a key role in the growth of the beverage cartoners market during the forecast period. Beverage cartoners are expected to witness significant growth in many emerging countries owing to the rise of demand for aseptic packaging. Brick carton machines are used in the packaging of various types of beverages ranging from fruits juices to ready-to-drink tea & coffee. The research also suggests that the brick carton machine segment is anticipated to be one of the highest contributors to the growth of the beverage cartoners. Gable top machines are anticipated to witness the highest growth in the beverage cartoners market during the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed to the contributions of countries like Germany and UK in the European region. In North America, beverage cartoners market has been estimated to have high growth potential, considering that most of the manufacturing sector has been captured by gable top machines segment of beverage cartoners. Manufacturer are adopting beverage cartoners as it reduces the labour cost and increases efficiency. Germany is expected to be at the forefront, spearheading the growth of the European beverage cartoners market during the forecast period. According to the research by FMI, beverage cartoners market has witnessed rapid growth in the past couple of decades and steadily rose to over-capacity of production in Germany and the UK. Germany’s annual beverage cartoners market yield and production enables it to tower over other European countries.

Some of the key drivers for the growth of the global beverage cartoners market include growing demand in end-use applications such as fruit juices, dairy products, and ready-to-drink tea & coffee, etc. Though beverage cartoners are more expensive machines, they are more reliable.

The key focus of companies involved in the manufacturing of beverage cartoners is enhancing their production capacity, both by expanding new production facilities and by improving existing sites. The key motive is to have a worldwide presence through collaborations, acquisitions, or by exports in the beverage cartoners market. The manufacturers of beverage cartoners are likely to eye the lucrative regions of Europe & North America in the coming years. Mass urbanization in countries, coupled with upgraded standards of packaging solutions, is expected to be the fundamental driving forces behind growth in demand for beverage cartoners. The beverage cartoners market is in for a dramatic turn of events in the next decade, as the focus shifts towards the Asia Pacific.

Key players considered in the report on beverage cartoners market include Tetra Pak, Inc., Econocorp, Inc., SIG Combibloc Group, RA Jones & Co. Inc., Gerhard Schubert, Elopak AS, Visy Industries Holdings Pty Ltd., Krones AG, and Shanghai Joylong Industry Co. Ltd. Many unrecognized and local players are expected to contribute to the global beverage cartoners market in 2018-2027.