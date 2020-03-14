Beryllium Hydroxide Market Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2018-2027

Beryllium Hydroxide Overview

Beryllium hydroxide is an amphoteric hydroxide with chemical formula Be(OH)2. It is a chemical compound which is used either as a base or an acid during chemical reactions. Amphoteric behavior is wholly dependent upon the oxidation state of the oxide. Beryllium hydroxide is a bright white, impervious crystal that is slightly soluble in water; identically known as beryllium dihydroxide.

Beryllium is commonly used as an alloying agent in the production of beryllium copper, which is broadly used for electrical contacts, spot-welding electrodes, springs etc. Beryllium is also used as a structural material in high-speed aircraft, communication satellites missiles and spacecraft. Some of the other applications of beryllium comprises of support beams, windshield frame, brake discs etc.

Market Size and Forecast

The global beryllium hydroxide market is expected to showcase a significant CAGR during the forecasted period 2018-2027. The market is thriving on increasing automotive sales; growing telecommunications network and need for highly secure defense systems.

The global beryllium hydroxide market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end users and geography. In terms of regional platform, demand for beryllium hydroxide in the North America region is projected to propel the growth of overall global beryllium hydroxide market over the forecast period. Factors such as, per capita spending of consumers in North America region for automobile and electrical products are high, which is expected to boost the market growth. Europe is anticipated to contribute a significant CAGR during the forecasted period. Additionally, Asia Pacific beryllium hydroxide market captured significant share of global beryllium hydroxide market in previous years. Increasing rising disposable income and growing use of exchanger tubes & microwave devices are some of the key factors which are driving the growth of beryllium hydroxide market in Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global Beryllium Hydroxide market in the following segments:

By Type

Technical Grade Beryllium Hydroxide

Refined Grade Beryllium Hydroxide

By End Users

Aerospace

Automotive

Medical

Defense

Electrical & electronics

Others

By Application

Beryllium Oxide

Beryllium Metal

Others

By Region

Global beryllium hydroxide market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Rising demand for electrical and electronics goods coupled with increasing usage of beryllium lead and alloys is expected to result in a steady growth in beryllium hydroxide market. The rising demand for automobile vehicle across the globe is one of the main drivers for the global beryllium hydroxide market. The growing economies such as India, China, Middle East countries along with consumer preferences of the growing population are the key characterizes areas for the fast growth of automotive industries.

Rapid urbanization along with positive GDP figures of developed and developing nations such as U.S., China and others are projected to flourish the growth of beryllium hydroxide market in automotive products. In addition to this, mounting use of lightweight materials in the aerospace industry is expected to fuel the growth of beryllium hydroxide market.

In contrast, strict government regulations and compliance across the regions and countries, is expected to dampen the growth of beryllium hydroxide market. Production of chemicals, mining and extraction techniques associated with costs are some probable factors restraining the growth of the beryllium hydroxide market.

Key players

Starmet Corporation

Company Overview

Business Strategy

Key Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Key Performance Indicators

Risk Analysis

Recent Development

Regional Presence

Hunan Non-Ferrous Metals Corp. Ltd.

FHBI,

Materion Corporation

NGK Metals Corporation

Ulba Metallurgical Plant JSC

IBC advance alloy

Advanced Industries International

