Benzyl Alcohol Market to Remain Highest in Paints and Coatings Industry through 2024- TMR

Benzyl alcohol is an aromatic alcohol, which is metabolized into benzoic acid inthe human body. Benzyl alcohol is manufactured by hydrolysis of benzyl chloride in the presence of soda ash through the toluene oxidation process. It can also be produced from benzyl acetate by hydrolysis or by trans esterification with methanol. Benzyl alcohol plays an important role in a wide range of end-user industries such as personal care, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and paints & coatings. It is extensively used as an intermediate in the production of a large number of chemicals. Increase in usage of personal care products and rise in demand for pharmaceutical products, i.e. excipients, especially in developing regions, are anticipated to boost the benzyl alcohol market during the forecast period. However, toxic effects of benzyl alcohol are expected to hamper market growth. High growth potential in emerging economies is estimated to act as a major opportunity for the benzyl alcohol market in the near future.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/benzyl-alcohol-market.html

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for benzyl alcohol at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global benzyl alcohol market. It also covers the impact of these on the demand for benzyl alcohol during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the benzyl alcohol market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global benzyl alcohol market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the benzyl alcohol market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global benzyl alcohol market by segmenting it in terms of end-user industries such as personal care, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, paints & coatings, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for benzyl alcohol in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for benzyl alcohol in individual end-user industries in all the regions.

The report provides the estimated market size of benzyl alcohol for 2015 and forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of benzyl alcohol has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in kilo tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers are estimated based on key end-user industries of benzyl alcohol. Market size and forecast for applications have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4572

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.