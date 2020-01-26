Benzene And Its Derivatives Market : Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis And Supply Demand 2019

Growing demand of styrene polymers from various industries such as automobiles, paints & coatings, foams and films is expected to drive the benzene & its derivatives market. As ethylbenzene is a major feedstock for styrene production, demand for styrene is expected to fuel growth of this market. Demand from automobiles, coatings & paints is raising owing to increasing population and disposable income in developing countries. Further, demand for cumene is expected to grow at higher pace owing to increase in demand from specialty chemical production.
Benzene & its derivatives are subjected to risk of volatility in supply and price of crude oil. Ethylbenzene has adverse effect on human body if exposed to it for longer duration. Its traces are found in soil and air which compells environmental regulatory agencies to implement stringent regulations on usage of ethylbenzene in end products. Existing and upcoming regulations regarding use of benzene & its derivatives in end products is expected to hamper the market growth.
Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of benzene & its derivatives and this trend is anticipated to remain same in the next few years. Consumption patterns in Asia Pacific are showing upward trend owing to shift of manufacturing facilities to China and India due to availability of cheap labour and raw material. China and Japan were largest consumer of benzene in this region while, South Korea and India are expected to grow at a higher pace. Rising demand from automobile, coatings, textiles and other industries is expected to drive the benzene & its derivatives market in Asia Pacific.