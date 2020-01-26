Benzene And Its Derivatives Market : Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis And Supply Demand 2019

Benzene is an aromatic hydrocarbon extracted from crude oil. Major derivatives of benzene include cumene, ethylbenzene, alkylbenzene, nitrobenzene, cyclohaxane, chlorobenzene, phenol, aniline and toluene. Benzene & its derivatives are widely used as a feedstock in manufacturing of various chemicals.

Growing demand of styrene polymers from various industries such as automobiles, paints & coatings, foams and films is expected to drive the benzene & its derivatives market. As ethylbenzene is a major feedstock for styrene production, demand for styrene is expected to fuel growth of this market. Demand from automobiles, coatings & paints is raising owing to increasing population and disposable income in developing countries. Further, demand for cumene is expected to grow at higher pace owing to increase in demand from specialty chemical production.