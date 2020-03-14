Benzalkonium Bromide Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019 – 2029

Benzalkonium Bromide Market: Introduction

Benzalkonium Bromide, also known as “Benzododecinium bromide”, is a white color, solid, an inorganic chemical compound. Benzalkonium Bromide is easily soluble in water whereas insoluble in organic solvents. Benzalkonium Bromide is a quaternary ammonium compound which is a part of the cationic surfactants group. Benzalkonium Bromide is extensively used as a surfactant in manufacturing of the fabric softeners, detergents, and soaps applications. Also, the Benzalkonium Bromide acts as a disinfecting agent. In Industry, Benzalkonium Bromide is used for recycling water system in oil fields, chemical plants, textiles, and machinery, among others. In the healthcare industry, Benzalkonium Bromide and its salts are used in the manufacturing of the antifungal, antiseptic and anti-parasitic medicines

Benzalkonium Bromide Market: Dynamics

Across the globe, changing lifestyle, increasing per capita income and spending are the key factors owing to which demand for the cosmetic and personal care products is increasing which in turn is expected to drive demand for Benzalkonium Bromide market. Also, the increasing demand for the fabric softeners in the developed region will in turn help to drive the Benzalkonium Bromide market. Along with this, growing demand for Benzalkonium Bromide in production antiseptic medicines will help to drive the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the significant growth of the pharmaceutical industry across the globe will provide the impetus for the growth of the market. However, the stringent government regulation and increasing demand for bio-based chemicals in the developed region will hamper the growth of the Benzalkonium Bromide Market. In recent past, the key manufacturer has emphasized on the expansion of the production capacity of Benzalkonium Bromide in order to cater to the rising demand and to enhance their presence in the global market.

Benzalkonium Bromide Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Grade, The Global Market of Benzalkonium Bromide can be segmented into;

Pharma Grade

Industrial Grade

On the basis of function, The Global Market of Benzalkonium Bromide can be segmented into;

Preservative

Cationic Surfactant

Cosmetic

Other

On the basis of Application, The Global Market of Benzalkonium Bromide can be segmented into;

Personal care

Fabric care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Benzalkonium Bromide Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of demand, global Benzalkonium Bromide market is dominated by North America, especially by the U.S. This is mainly attributed to significant growth in pharmaceutical drugs production and rising investment in the R & D investment in the pharmaceutical sector owing to which the demand for Benzalkonium Bromide is expected to increase over the forecast period. Along with this, the significant growth in demand for fabric care products in Europe and North America will lead to drive Benzalkonium Bromide market over the forecast period. It is expected that North America Benzalkonium Bromide Market will register steady growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the healthy growth of chemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals industry in the Asia Pacific will help to drive the Benzalkonium Bromide market. Also, the availability of raw materials and low cost of production in the Asia Pacific will further provide the impetus for the growth of Benzalkonium Bromide market. Along with this, rising per capita spending and growing demand for cosmetic products in the region will help to drive demand for Benzalkonium Bromide Market in East Asia region. It is expected that East Asia Benzalkonium Bromide Market will register healthy growth over the forecast period. Moreover, in Latin America, the steady growth of the pharmaceutical industry will lead to drive the Benzalkonium Bromide Market. In terms of demand, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) Benzalkonium Bromide market is expected to register slow growth over the forecast period

Benzalkonium Bromide market: Key participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the Benzalkonium Bromide market are listed below: