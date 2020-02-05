Bench Top Dental Autoclave Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace by 2023

Bench top dental autoclaves are generally the high grade stainless steel equipment which provide hermetic bioseal area for decontamination and sterilization of heat sensitive dental instruments.Steam sterilization is a safe and efficient tool to sterilize heat sensitive instruments and thus, bench top dental autoclaves are usually utilized in private and dental clinics. Increasing incidence of dental disorders such as cavities, malocclusion, fractured, loosened & knocked out teeth, pulpitis and impacted teeth and growing patient awareness regarding sterilization are primary factors propelling the growth of global Bench-Top Dental Autoclaves Market.

Dental carries is observed as one of the major oral health problemsacross the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) survey, at present about 60% – 90% school children and most of the adults suffer from dental cavities worldwide. Furthermore, rising prevalence of hospital acquired infections and post procedure infections that entail high healthcare expenditure has generated the need of highly advanced sterilization techniques and thereby promote sterilization procedure as an effective cost curbing tool.

The global bench-top dental autoclaves market can be majorly segmented based on product type, end-users and geography. The product type segment can be further divided into automatic, semi-automatic and pre and post vacuum autoclaves. Depending on the end users, bench-top dental autoclave market could be classified into academics/institutes, hospitals and research laboratories. Geographically, the global bench top-dental autoclaves market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Row. Of all the various product types, pre- and post-vacuum accounted for the largest share of the market in 2013 due to cost effectiveness. However, automatic autoclave segment market is anticipated to showcase the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to their ability to provide with quick and flawless results.

Currently, in terms of revenue, North America occupies majority of the share followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific region. Introduction of the Comprehensive Dental Reform Act of 2012 passed by the U.S. government facilitated the promotion of bench-top dental autoclaves market in the U.S. Additionally, high prevalence of dental disorders was another major factor responsible for the dominance of North America in bench top dental autoclaves market. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 17.5% Americans aged between 5 years to 19 years were untreated with dental carries in 2011. However, Asia Pacific is expected to foresee the highest growth. Acquisition and development of technologically advanced, cost effective products by investing on R & D are some key strategies adopted by key players to enhance their share in bench top dental autoclaves market.

Favorable government regulations and increasing demand of sophisticated dental services are other major factors propelling the global bench-top dental autoclave industry. In addition, advancements in cosmetic dental procedures and continuous new product launches are also projected to increase the demand of bench-top dental autoclave. For instance, W&H Dentalwerk Burmoos GmbH launched Lisa 500 sterilizers in 2014 that clubbed with fast cycles which provide sterilization of unpacked instruments in minimal time. However, factors such as lack of awareness about dental hygiene in developing countries and high cost of bench-top dental autoclaves are major hurdles of the bench top dental autoclave market.

Some of the key players in the global bench top dental autoclave market includeTuttnauer, Cook Medical Inc., W&H Dentelwerk International, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Priorclave Ltd., Straumann AG, Dentsply International, Inc., 3M ESPE, Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Antonio Matachana S.A., Systec GmbH, and FONA Dental, s.r.o.

