Beer Market 2019 – Global Sales,Price,Revenue,Gross Margin and Market Share

The analysts forecast the global beer market to grow at a CAGR of 2.43% during the period 2017-2021.

Beer is the highest consumed alcoholic beverage in the world and the third-most consumed beverage after water and tea. The growth of the global beer market is directly determined by the global economic conditions. Beer also forms an integral part of the heritage and traditional cuisines in many countries, especially in Europe and the Americas. The global beer market is directly proportional to global economic conditions. Beer is also an integral part of the heritage and traditional cuisines in many countries, especially in Europe and the Americas.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global beer market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sale of beer products to individual consumers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Beer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AB InBev

• Calsberg Breweries

• Heineken

• Radeberger Exportbierbrauerei

Other prominent vendors

• Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD)

• Asahi Breweries

• Birra Menabrea

• Bitburger Braugruppe

• Boston Beer

• Brauerei Beck & Co

• Budweiser Budvar

• Cēsu Alus

• Chimay Brewery

• D.G. Yuengling & Sons

• Diageo

• Distell

• Duvel Moortgat

• ERDINGER Weißbräu

• Harpoon Brewery

• Krombacher Brauerei

• Molson Coors Brewing Company

• Oakleaf Brewery

• Oettinger

• Paulaner Brewery

• Pivovarna Laško

• Royal Unibrew

• Švyturys

Market driver

• Premiumization

Market challenge

• Increasing prices of raw materials

Market trend

• Introduction of new flavors

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Global alcoholic drinks market

Global beer market

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

Global standard lager market

Global premium lager market

Global specialty beer market

Global other beer market

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Beer market in EMEA

Beer market in APAC

Beer market in the Americas

PART 09: Key leading countries

Beer market in China

Beer market in the US

Beer market in Russia

Beer market in Germany

PART 10: Decision framework

Continued……

