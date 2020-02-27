Beer Market 2019 – Global Sales,Price,Revenue,Gross Margin and Market Share

The analysts forecast the global beer market to grow at a CAGR of 2.43% during the period 2017-2021.
Beer is the highest consumed alcoholic beverage in the world and the third-most consumed beverage after water and tea. The growth of the global beer market is directly determined by the global economic conditions. Beer also forms an integral part of the heritage and traditional cuisines in many countries, especially in Europe and the Americas. The global beer market is directly proportional to global economic conditions. Beer is also an integral part of the heritage and traditional cuisines in many countries, especially in Europe and the Americas.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global beer market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sale of beer products to individual consumers.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Beer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• AB InBev
• Calsberg Breweries
• Heineken
• Radeberger Exportbierbrauerei
Other prominent vendors
• Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD)
• Asahi Breweries
• Birra Menabrea
• Bitburger Braugruppe
• Boston Beer
• Brauerei Beck & Co
• Budweiser Budvar
• Cēsu Alus
• Chimay Brewery
• D.G. Yuengling & Sons
• Diageo
• Distell
• Duvel Moortgat
• ERDINGER Weißbräu
• Harpoon Brewery
• Krombacher Brauerei
• Molson Coors Brewing Company
• Oakleaf Brewery
• Oettinger
• Paulaner Brewery
• Pivovarna Laško
• Royal Unibrew
• Švyturys
Market driver
• Premiumization
Market challenge
• Increasing prices of raw materials
Market trend
• Introduction of new flavors
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
- Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Global alcoholic drinks market
- Global beer market
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
- Global standard lager market
- Global premium lager market
- Global specialty beer market
- Global other beer market
PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
- Beer market in EMEA
- Beer market in APAC
- Beer market in the Americas
PART 09: Key leading countries
- Beer market in China
- Beer market in the US
- Beer market in Russia
- Beer market in Germany
PART 10: Decision framework
Continued……
