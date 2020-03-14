BEER INDUSTRY IN CHINA – Industry Growth Analysis and Future Forecast 2009-2019

China’s beer industry is the largest in the world by production volume and consumption volume. The past three decades has seen an impressive growth in the development of China’s beer industry and market. This report focuses on industry statistics, market size/shares, imports/exports, industry analysis, and business trends in China’s beer production industry and consumption market. All the statistic and projected data cover the performance of the industry in mainland China only, not including any data from Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

Historical data include five years or ten years before the report year (2014) and long-term development trends are projected to five years (2014-2019) over the report year. In spite of its great achievements, the nation’s beer industry now faces serious challenges and obstacles, including the shortage of raw material supplies, slowing-down growth rates, and lack of high-end beer products. This report provides in-depth understanding, all-through analysis of the industry data, and precise predictions for the development trends. It reveals emerging market & competitive threats, recognizes Highly Growing Points (HGP), and suggests fresh strategies to conquer the challenges and obstacles in China’s beer industry.

Key Players:

China Resources Snow Breweries Ltd.

Tsingtao Brewery Co., Ltd.

Anheuser-Busch InBev China

Beijing Yanjing Beer Company Limited

Carlsberg China

Table of Content of Study Report Includes:

CHAPTER I. INTRODUCTION

I-1. Industry Definition and Scope

I-2. Research Methodology

I-3. Executive Summary

CHAPTER II. PRODUCTION

II-1. Industry Process

II-2. Historical Performance of China’s Beer Production by Volume 2004-2014

II-3. Historical Performance of China’s Beer Production by Value 2004-2014

II-4. Share of China’s Beer Production in Global Market 2004-2014

II-5. Major Players

II-6. Production Capacity Expansion of Major Producers in China 2013 & 2014

II-7. Geographic Spread of Production

II-8. Foreign Entries

II-9. Historical and Predicted Growth Rates of China’s Beer Production 1980-2019

II-10. Outlook of China’s Beer Production by Volume 2014-2019

II-11. Outlook of China’s Beer Production by Value 2014-2019

II-12. Outlook of China’s Beer Output Share in Global Market 2014-2019

II-13. Summary of Worldwide and China Beer Output 2004-2019

CHAPTER III. DEMAND AND CONSUMPTION

III-1. Beer Consumption Worldwide and in China by Volume 2004-2014

III-2. Annual Per Capita Beer Consumption in China by Volume 2004-2014

III-3. Total Beer Demand in China by Value 2004-2014

III-4. China’s Urbanization Progress 2009-2019

III-5. Increase of Per Capita Income in China 2009-2019

III-6. Increase of Customer Goods Sales in China 2009-2019

III-7. Historical and Predicted Growth Rates of China’s Beer Consumption 2004-2019

III-8. Outlook of Worldwide and China Beer Consumption by Volume 2014-2019

III-9. Annual Per Capita Beer Consumption in China by Volume 2014-2019

III-10. Outlook of China Beer Demand by Value 2014-2019

III-11. Summary of China’s Beer Consumption 2004-2019

CHAPTER IV. REVENUE AND SALES

IV-1. Total Revenue of Beer Industry in China 2009-2019

IV-2. Revenue Shares of China Beer Industry by Beer Package Category 2009-2019

IV-3. Sales Shares of China Beer Industry by Distribution Channel 2009-2019

IV-4. Annual Sales by Beer Variety in China’s Market 2009-2019

IV-5. Annual Sales by Beer Brand in China’s Market 2014

IV-6. Profit and Profit Rate in China Beer Industry 2009-2019

IV-7. Enterprises, Employment and Wages in China Beer Industry 2009-2019

IV-8. Cost Structure of China’s Beer Manufacture in 2014

IV-9. Summary of Beer Sales and Revenue in China’s Market 2009-2019

CHAPTER V. IMPORTS AND EXPORTS

V-1. Historical Performance of China Beer Imports by Volume and Value 2004-2014

V-2. Major Beer Import Origins and Shares in 2014

V-3. Historical Performance of China Beer Exports by Volume and Value 2004-2014

V-4. Major Beer Export Destinations and Shares in 2014

V-5. Major Importers and Exporters

V-6. Outlook of China Beer Imports by Volume and Value 2014-2019

V-7. Outlook of China Beer Exports by Volume and Value 2014-2019

V-8. Summary of Beer Imports and Exports in China 2009-2019

CHAPTER VI. CHALLENGE AND OPPORTUNITY

VI-1. Big Concern: Beer Barley Supply 2009-2014

VI-2. High-end Beer: the Increasingly Attractive Segment in China’s Market 2009-2019

CHAPTER VII. RELATED REPORTS & REFERENCES

POST CONTACT AND FURTHER INFORMATION

