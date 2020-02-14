BEER & ALES MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Beer & Ales market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Beer & Ales business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Beer & Ales market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Beer & Ales value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.7.
Ales
Lagers
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.8.
Bar
Food Service
Retail
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Budweiser
Yuengling
The Boston Beer Company
Sierra Nevada
New Belgium Brewing
Gambrinus
Lagunitas
Bell’s Brewery
Deschutes
Stone Brewery
Firestone Walker Brewing
Brooklyn Brewery
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
Founders Brewing
SweetWater Brewing
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Beer & Ales consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Beer & Ales market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Beer & Ales manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Beer & Ales with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
