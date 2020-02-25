Bee Pollen Supplements Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2026

Market Outlook

Bee pollen is a mixture of pollens picked by bees, bee saliva, and some nectar. Bee pollen Supplements have been popular for its high nutrient content and medicinal properties. Bee pollen supplements are known to have almost all the nutrients required by the human body. With the changing lifestyle and fast-paced life, consumers prefer to have a balanced diet. In such a scenario, bee pollen supplement is gaining popularity. Bee pollen supplements are known to have high concentrates of various vitamins and minerals. The larger protein and amino acid content in bee pollen makes it a potential food additive. The bee pollen supplements also have high enzymes and co-enzyme content which help to improve the metabolism process. People are more interested in adding bee pollen supplements to their diet for its nutritional as well as pharmaceutical benefits. German Federal Board of Health has recognized bee pollen supplements as medicine, owing to its medicinal benefits. Bee pollen supplements are known for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and healing properties. With such large content of vitamins, minerals, and other bioactive compounds, bee pollen supplements also are used as anti-stress and are said to boost brain health and immune system. Some people also use bee pollen supplements for its benefit against seasonal allergies. Recent researches have shown that the bee pollen supplements can prove to remedy for enlarged prostate and reduce premenstrual syndrome. As bee pollen supplements contain most of the essential nutrients and its versatile pharmaceutical properties, the demand for bee pollen supplements is expected to grow.

Growing Demands for Bee Pollen Supplements Due to Versatile Properties in Multiple Applications

With the daily increase in global market demand for dietary supplements, there is an increase in the number of investors taking interest in bee pollen supplements. The major market driver for bee pollen supplements includes, increase in awareness about the health-related issue, fast-paced lifestyles, tendency to have a balanced diet, etc. As the pharmaceutical benefits of bee pollen supplements are coming under light along with scientific evidence more market is driven towards bee pollen supplements. Along with dietary supplements, bee pollen supplements are also used in the feed industry. Bee pollen supplements are used in the poultry industry as an alternative to in-feed antibiotics. Researches have shown that bee pollen supplements in poultry feed can enhance meat quality, improve immunity and blood parameters of blood. Recent studies also have shown skin related benefit given by anti-oxidants present in bee pollen supplements. Bee pollen supplements are considered to be safe for consumption by healthy people. However, bee pollen are considered unsafe for consumers having an allergy to honey or pollen and pregnant women due to lack of scientific evidence. Bound to all the above factors and drivers, the demand in the market for bee pollen supplements is expected an increase in positively in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

Global Bee Pollen Supplements: Market Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global bee pollen supplements market has been segmented as-

Food Additives

Pharmaceuticals

Feed Additives

Cosmetics

On the basis of form, the global bee pollen supplements market has been segmented as-

Cream

Granules

Liquid

Powder

Global Bee Pollen Supplements: Key Players

There are various companies which provide bee pollen supplements. Some of the key players of bee pollen supplement market include Indigo Herbs Ltd., Fame Pharmaceutical Industry Co. Ltd., Honey Pacifica, Beenefits, YS Bee Farms, Sattvic Innovations, Beekeeper’s Naturals Inc., Bee King’s, LiveMoor, Comvita Ltd., BeePollen. More companies are showing interest in developing bee pollen supplement products.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Bee Pollen Supplements are getting popular among investors due to its wide application in various industries. Application of bee pollen supplements as dietary supplements can be increased among consumer with allergies and pregnancy with progress in scientific evidence of safe use. Use of bee pollen supplements as feed additives for animals can boost the market in countries with major cattle and dairy industries. Developing specific products so as the consumers with an allergic concern can take benefit from bee pollen supplements also can create opportunities. With more interest of investors and increasing awareness among people as bee pollen supplements can be introduced in underdeveloped and developing countries, especially in Latin America and MEA regions. It can be said that bee pollen supplements have good market opportunities especially in pharmaceutical and food and feed additives industry.

Bee Pollen Supplements: A Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific region is expected to be a good market for bee pollen supplements owing to rising population as well as increased demand for food supplements. With the increase in the apiculture industry in China and India market for bee pollen supplements is expected to grow due to an increase in supply. North America is leading consumer of bee pollen supplements and expected to remain the same with a large number of producers and increasing consuming population. Due increase in application and rise in demand market for bee pollen supplements is expected to stay positive during the forecast period.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, type, application, and end use.

