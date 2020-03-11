Bedless Hospitals Market Overview 2017-2027 | HCA Holdings Inc., Tenet Healthcare, Surgical Care Affiliates Inc., Surgery Partners, Community Health Systems, Inc. and Vision Group Holdings.

The number Hospitals in a regions reflects healthcare system of the region. As in the modern days the patients are coming with very less time and the increasing populations increases the demand of bedless hospitals. The increasing prevalence of various diseases has led to adoption of advanced, efficient and cost-effective treatments and therapies. Shift of inpatient volume to cost-effective. Bedless hospitals has significantly increased, thus resulting in increasing value share of bedless hospitals globally. Bedless hospitals are categorized as hospital based treatment centers and freestanding centers. Various diagnostic and surgical procedures performed in bedless hospitals include ophthalmology, gastroenterology, urology, neurology and some others.

Bedless Hospitals Market: Drivers and Restraints

Bedless hospitals market have a significant growth over the forecast period, as the populations is increasing, cost-effective treatment and others factor to provide better treatment in short duration. Players such as Montefiore Medical Centre in New York City, is the working as bedless hospitals to treat the patients. For instances, in September 2015, DMC (Tenet Healthcare’s Detroit Medical Centre), USA, open with ED, ORs, and department servicing for neurology, cardiology and oncology—which is a bedless hospitals and use of advance medical technology to treat the patients. Technology advancement is also the major contribution to increase the bedless hospitals numbers in the globe. The lack of healthcare expenditure, declining reimbursements and others factors are the hindrance of the market.

Bedless Hospitals Market: Segmentation

Bedless Hospitals market is segmented based on

Bedless Hospitals based on Centers Type

Single Specialty Centers

MultiSpecialty Centers

Bedless Hospitals based on Services

Diagnostic Services

Surgical Services

Bedless Hospitals based on Specialty Area

Gastroenterology

Ophthalmology

Orthopedics

Pain/Neurology

Urology

Dermatology

Others

Bedless Hospitals Market: Overview

Bedless Hospitals market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and ageing population worldwide. This has resulted in increase in the number of outpatient admissions in bedless hospitals. Other factors that led to the growth of the bedless hospitals are increasing number of cataract and refractive errors such as myopia observed in younger population and increasing inclination towards LASIK (Laser-assisted in-situ keratomileusis) procedures.

Bedless Hospitals Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, Bedless hospitals market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America has the major market for bedless hospitals as the healthcare expenditures are higher than the other regions, populations are more aware about the health. Europe and Asia Pacific are the growing market for bedless hospitals as the healthcare expenditures are increasing and the introduction of new medical technology is also increasing.

Bedless Hospitals Market: Key Players

Some of the players in bedless hospitals market include: Healthway Medical Group, AmSurg Corp., Medical Facilities Corporation, HCA Holdings Inc., Tenet Healthcare, Surgical Care Affiliates Inc., Surgery Partners, Community Health Systems, Inc. and Vision Group Holdings.