Beauty Supplements Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Supplements comprise those products which are used to improve, enhance and – offer support to any kind of deficiency in the human body. Supplements are generally offered to the consumers in the form of pills, capsules, softgels or in powdered or liquid form. Supplements can be segmented on the basis of type which includes herbal supplements and natural supplements. Furthermore, supplements can be segmented on the basis of application which includes beauty supplements, weight control supplements, dietary supplements, vitamin supplements, energy supplements, health supplements, weight gain supplements, probiotic supplements, memory supplements, high supplements and others. Beauty supplements are the combination of vitamins, minerals, nutrition and other bioactive ingredients which help in enhancing one’s external outlook and appearance.

The key factors driving the market growth of beauty supplements market globally includes rising concern of consumers for their external outlook and appearance coupled with self-obsession for looking younger. Furthermore, influence and awareness among the people from the celebrities, models, advertisements, magazines and peers is also expected to fuel the growth of beauty supplement market. Moreover, rising inclination of male section towards their appearance is also expected to support the market growth of beauty supplements by 2023.

However restraining factors which are expected to hinder the market growth of beauty supplements includes less awareness among the consumer regarding its availability, usage and consumption, high prices of these products and less inclination of consumers in emerging regions. Also, consumer perception towards side effects of beauty supplement products is hampering the market growth. .

The global Beauty Supplements market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Beauty Supplements volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Beauty Supplements market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

The Boots Company

HUM Nutrition

Murad

BeautyScoop

NeoCell Corporation

Lifes2good

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pills

Capsules

Softgels

Powder Form

Liquid Form

Segment by Application

Beauty Specialist Outlet

Chemist/Pharmacies/Drugstores

Supermarkets

Online Retailing

Others

