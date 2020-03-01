Beauty Drinks Market Size, Share, Trend, Global Analysis, Gross Margin, Key Players Review and Forecast to 2023

Market Analysis:

The Europe beauty drinks market is witnessing a massive growth over the last few years. Growth of the beauty drinks is accelerated by speedy rate of industrialization, development of new markets for beauty drinks, and greater significance to innovation and R&D for developing efficient beauty drinks products. Also, increasing pollution and increasing hectic lifestyles of the consumer leads to the early aging which is one of the major reasons for the rising growth of beauty drinks during the forecast period of 2017-2023. Key players in the Europe beauty drinks market are emphasizing to enhance their investment in product development in order to extend the product line. Additionally, the companies are also inclined to increase their footprint across the world by acquiring local and regional players. Apart from that, the companies are introducing their products in the developing economies in order to penetrate the untapped market.

Beauty Drinks Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 10.5%. A beauty drink refers to both carbonated and non-carbonated beverages which consumers use to retain their natural beauty during the battle against ageing. Beauty drink contain various vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants. Beauty drinks aid to support diets by encouraging metabolism. Beauty drinks market is becoming more advanced. Beauty drinks are formulated with hyaluronic acid, collagen, antioxidants and Q10 which aid to increase suppleness and help to minimize wrinkles, thus contributing to a flawless complexion.

The Europe Beauty Drinks Market is segmented into U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe. Among these, Germany has the major market proportion in the Europe beauty drinks market. The market is projected to grow at a high pace in the review period of 2017-2023. Also, the presence of small and local players in Western European countries is expected to propel the sales of beauty drinks in the upcoming decade. Also, the growth of beauty drinks product is attributed to the different innovations in the new launch of various new beauty drinks product over the last couple of years.

Major Key Players Trend:

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches by the major beauty drinks market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading major players which includes

The key players profiled in the Beauty Drinks Market are

Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China),

AMC Grupo Alimentación,

Fresco y Zumos,

SA (Spain),

Asterism Healthcare plus, Inc. (U.S.),

Coca-Cola Company. (U.S.),

Juice Generation (France),

Groupon Inc. (U.S.) and

Kinohimitsu (Taiwan)

Latest Industry Updates:

Sep 2017 U.K start-up Protein Water Co has launched its inaugural range of functional waters in its home market. The Muscle Maintenance range comprises three variants – Grapefruit & Yuzu, Cranberry & Raspberry and Coconut & Mango.

Jul 2017 Rosa Foods, the makers of Soylent has launched its suite of nutritionally complete, ready-to-drink meals at 18 participating 7-Eleven stores in the Greater Los Angeles area beginning July 10. The 7-Eleven locations currently plan to sell three Soylent flavors: Cacao, Cafe Coffiest and the new Cafe Chai.

May 2017 Chias Brothers Europe, one of the first European producers of chia seeds beverages and the first on the Polish market, has launched a Chias Functional drinks line with two products: Harmony and Energy

Mar 2016 The New York City-based functional beverage brand’s Raw Detox drink has launched a surprisingly refreshing combination of activated charcoal, cold-pressed lemon juice, ginger, and dandelion root, all housed in a sleek, striped bottle.

Key Findings:

Europe dominates the beauty drinks market followed by North America

Asia Pacific is projected to witness a massive growth during the forecast period 2017-2023

China and India is estimated to create a favorable environment for the increasing growth of Asia Pacific region

Industry Segments:

Beauty Drinks Market has been segmented based on Product Type, Ingredients and Demography

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into natural drinks and chemical/artificial drinks.

On the basis of ingredients type, it comprises of vitamins and minerals, fruit extracts, coenzymes, proteins and others.

On the basis of demography, the market is segmented into teenagers, younger women, and mature women.

Regional Analysis:

Global Beauty Drinks Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, Europe is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. The increasing consumer awareness towards anti-aging products and healthy drinks are considered to be one of the significant reasons for the rising growth of beauty drinks products in the European market. North America is estimated to account for over 25% of the market proportion during the review period. However, Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness a maximum growth in the global beauty drinks market during the forecast period 2017-2023.