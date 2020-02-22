Beauty Drinks Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

— Beauty drinks refer to both carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, which is used to retain natural beauty during aging. The beauty drinks contain various vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants. It aids to support diets by encouraging metabolism. The global beauty drinks market is increasing rapidly. These drinks are formulated with hyaluronic acid, collagen, antioxidants, and Q10, which aids to improve suppleness and also help to minimize wrinkles.

The increasing demand for Beauty Drinks drives the market. The increasing use of anti-aging products, increasing air pollution, busy lifestyle of the customers and rising number of health conscious consumers are main factors to propel the market. The increasing air pollution and hectic and stress-filled lifestyle often result in early ageing, which can improve the production of beauty drink. The consumer between 16-35 years of age (younger women), is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The convenience associated with beauty drinks, along with low or zero side effects of these drinks are propelling its demand among the younger women. The innovative distribution channels, such as e-commerce has also boosted the growth of the global beauty drinks consumption during the past few years. Europe accounted for around 35% of the market share during 2014 and is expected to maintain its leadership until the end of 2019. Beauty drinks are mostly consumed as a detoxifying and as an anti-ageing agent in this region.

The global Beauty Drinks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Beauty Drinks market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Beauty Drinks in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Beauty Drinks in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Beauty Drinks market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Beauty Drinks market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Asterism Healthcare

Hangzhou Nutrition

Juice Generation

Kinohimitsu

Ocoo

Market size by Product

Proteins

Vitamins and Minerals

Fruit Extracts

Market size by End User

Teenager

Younger Women

Mature Women

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Beauty Drinks market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Beauty Drinks market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Beauty Drinks companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Beauty Drinks submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

