Beauty Devices Market SWOT Analysis, Segmentation and Key Companies Profile, Forecast To 2023

Acknowledging the exponential upsurges, the market is climbing rapidly, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the Global Beauty Devices Market will witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 7.8 % during the estimated period (2017 -2023).

The beauty devices market has been proliferating rapidly mainly due to the ravishing outcomes that are provided by these devices in the professional as well as at home settings. Moreover, factors such as the huge technological advancements that are rapidly dropping the prices of these devices, making them extremely affordable are escalating the market on the global platform.

In addition to the rapid urbanization and better living standards led by the improving economic conditions, other factor impacting the market growth, equally, is the strong desire among consumers to look and feel young & beautiful. Moreover, the rising prevalence of skin diseases such as acne, melisma (photoaging of skin) and the disorders associated with excessive exposure to ultraviolet radiation and pollution such as wrinkles, are contributing to the high growth of the beauty devices market.

Additionally, the benefits obtained by the beauty devices are considered as one of the major driving forces. The growing reach of the media has allowed manufacturers to expand their range and minimize recall value by offering a product suiting to consumer’s budget, body, skin, complexion type, and the environment. Furthermore, the growing requirement for brand differentiation in an increasingly competitive environment is expected to foster market growth.

Major Players:

Key players leading the global beauty devices market are Nu Skin Enterprises, L’Oreal S.A., Panasonic Corporation, Home Skinovations Ltd, Syneron Medical Ltd, TRIA Beauty Inc, PhotoMedex Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Home SKinovations Ltd, Photomedax Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Carol Cole Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Tria Beauty Inc., among several others.

Global Beauty Devices Market – Segments

MRFR has segmented the report into five key dynamics for an easy grasp;

By Technology : Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Technology, Wearable Devices, Lasers Invigorate, and others.

By Type : Hair Growth Devices, Acne Removal Devices, Rejuvenation Devices, Skin Derma Rollers & Hair Removal Devices, Cleansing Devices, Oxygen, Light/LED Therapy & Photo Rejuvenation Devices, Steamer Devices, Cellulite Reduction Devices, and several others.

By Applications : Instrumental Cosmetics and Ultrasonic Infuser among others.

By End-user : Personalized (At home) and Professionals (Spas, Salons, Clinic, and others) among others.

By Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Global Beauty Devices Market – Regional Analysis

The North American region accounts for the dominating market for beauty devices, globally. The largest share of this market attributes to the factors such as the huge technological advancements in beauty devices, rising aging population, and the increasing PCOS patients.

The European region heading with the government support and availability of funds for research, accounts for the second-largest market for beauty devices, globally.

The Asia Pacific region heading with the rapidly developing healthcare technology and improving economic conditions has stood as a promising market for beauty devices. The APAC beauty devices market is poised to witness the plentiful new product launches and thus, projects a high growth rate in the forthcoming years.

