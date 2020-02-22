Bearing Market 2019 Global Leading Players, Trends, Segments, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast To 2022

Market Analysis

The global bearing market is expected to grow by 2022 at a higher rate of CAGR. This industry report by Market Research Future provides a detailed analysis of the market by competitive analysis, challenges, driving factors of growing market, the regional hold of the market and future opportunities.

The scope of the bearing market and its application are rising enormously across the globe. The bearing is defined as a mechanical part that supports the rotating components of the machinery and reduces friction between them.

Looking at the past, the growth route of this market will continue over a decade and will prosper many opportunities be stemming from the influx of lightweight, high-performance automobiles, and computer peripherals such as disc drivers. These have led to increased usage of smaller and lightweight bearings, which is eventually expected to boost the demand in more significant ways. In the current time, railway & aerospace is anticipated to be the fastest growing application segment by 2022.

Top Factors Impacting Market Growth

Since past years, there have been tremendous transformations in the processes of bearing industry. According to MRFR’s analysis report, the vendors in the industry are increasingly focusing on research and development into specific bearings, and to increase the efficiency of the product. Even the manufacturers in the arena tend to face stiff competition which eventually compels them to invest in product development to gratify consumer requirements.

The report also suggests that the automotive industry is growing at an unparalleled rate, which is continually generating enormous demand for bearings. All kinds of automobiles employ bearings of different varieties, shapes, and sizes that are an irreplaceable part of vehicles. Similarly, the rising trend of energy-efficient cars is further creating a tenacious for efficient bearings, henceforth bolstering the growth of the global bearing market.

Furthermore, the latest enhanced transportation in railways and airways, in developed countries is generating substantial demand for efficiently operating bearing. Resultantly, the aerospace sectors and railways are highly devoting a considerable share of investments in the global bearing market and making it proliferate and coming up with future opportunities as well.

Bearing Market Segmentation

The global bearing market research report provides market segmentation by product type, application, and region.

By product type, the ball bearing is leading the bearing market owing to the increase in investments across railway and aerospace sectors. There has been a rise in air traffics in recent times, which has substantially increased the demand for commercial aircraft. This is driving the sales of the bearing market by 2022.

By application type, the automotive segment has the largest share of the market in the bearing market. The technological solutions, such as anti-lock braking system implemented in the automotive sector is driving the bearing market.

Regional Outlook

The bearing market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). Of these, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global bearing market pertaining to the enormous growth of the automotive sector in the region. Some essential government policies in a country like India allow 100% FDI in the auto sector. These initiatives eventually help in boosting the bearing market in the region.

Key Players

The key players of Bearing Market are NTN Corporation (Japan), Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB (Sweden), Schaeffler Group (Germany), NSK Ltd. (Japan), The Timken Company (U.S.), JTEKT Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Japan), The Danaher Corporation (U.S.), GKN plc.(U.K.) Minebea Mitsumi, Inc. (Japan) and others.

Industry News

FEB 2019: ABB’s new Ability Smart Sensor for Dodge mounted bearings are compatible with the internet of things (IoT) that can indicate any potential problems by assessing the condition of bearings from vibration and temperature information.

