Bean Bag Chairs Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast 2024

Global Bean Bag Chairs Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

This comprehensive Bean Bag Chairs Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

This report studies the Bean Bag Chairs market. A bean bag chair is a large fabric bag, filled with polystyrene beads (Sacco chair), dried beans, or a similar substance. The product is an example of an anatomic chair. The shape of the object is set by the user. Although designed to be a chair, due to its amorphous nature it is often confused with tuffets and ottomans.

Scope of the Report:

North America ranks the top in terms of Sales volume of Bean Bag Chairs worldwide, it consists of 66.22% of the global market in 2017. Europe comes the second, with 16.44% of the global market. Asia Pacific, South America, Middles East and Africa Market are yet to be developed, mainly due to insufficient demand. Since most of the people in these areas still prefer the traditional types of chairs. Companies in these regions are quite reluctant to purchase bean bag chairs to decorate their offices. The market for these regions occupies only 17.34% of the global Bean Bag Chairs market in the same year.

The Bean Bag Chairs market concentration is quite high. There are about a hundred of brands in USA right now, only about 20% of them are large scale producers, who had operated for quite a long time. A Large amount of them only sell products on the internet, without having a Brick and Mortar store. They sell a limited number of products, but some of them are very popular, wining a lot of customers. There are many furniture distributors of Bean Bag Chairs in Europe and USA. These distributors help many small-scale companies sell their products. Except from MUJI, almost all the big scale Beanbag Chair Producers are from USA. Yogibo ranks the first in terms of Revenue market share in global market of Bean Bag Chairs, occupies 14.82% of the global market share in 2017; While, MUJI, with a market share of 9.10%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of about 33.08% of the global market in 2017.

The worldwide market for Bean Bag Chairs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019,This report focuses on the Bean Bag Chairs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ace Bayou Corp

Yogibo

MUJI

Sumo

Bean Bag City

KingBeany

Jaxx Bean Bags

GoldMedal

Cordaroy’s

Fatboy USA

Comfy Sacks

Love Sac

Ultimate Sack

Intex

Full of Beans

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Kids Bean Bag Chairs

Adult Bean Bag Chairs

Jumbo Size Bean Bag Chairs

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Commercial

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Bean Bag Chairs product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Bean Bag Chairs, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Bean Bag Chairs in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Bean Bag Chairs competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Bean Bag Chairs breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Bean Bag Chairs market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bean Bag Chairs sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

