BDO MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023

New Study on “2018-2023 BDO Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database

1,4 Butanediol Market, commonly referred to as BDO, is an organic compound. This is a colourless liquid that is derived from butane by placing alcohol groups at each end of the chain. It is an industrial chemical that is used as solvent for manufacturing certain types of plastics. It is used in several industries including automobile industry, textile industry, chemical industry, paper making industry, and others. The market is expected to show a significant growth due to global increase in the consumption of tetrahydrofuran which is a cyclic ether used in various industries for varied purposes such as printing inks for plastics. Growing demand for polybutylene terephthalate and increasing use of BDO in end user industries are also boosting the growth of BDO market. However, certain factors such as high manufacturing cost and regulatory issues may affect the growth of the market.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3186871-global-bdo-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

The global BDO market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World. North America is further sub-segmented into the US and Canada, Europe in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and rest of the Europe. While APAC is further analysed on the basis India, China, and Japan. APAC is estimated to be the dominating market and is expected to show its dominance during the forecast period owing to increasing industries in the economies specially, in India and China. Some of the BDO market players including BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Dow Chemical, Invista, Chongqing and Jian Feng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd are contributing considerably into the growth of the market.

Research Methodology

The market study of BDO market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The OMR team collects facts and data related to the market from different geographies to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, country level analysis is provided by analysing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behaviour and macro-economic factors. The numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analysts to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts to get first-hand information. Primary research brings authenticity to our reports.

Secondary sources include:

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue

The report is intended for automotive industry, chemical industry, footwear industry and others for the overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly, integrating different models such as PEST analysis, and porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global 1,4 Butanediol Market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with Analyst insights & key market trends.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global 1,4 Butanediol Market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global 1,4 Butanediol Market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Some points from table of content:

CHAPTER 1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

CHAPTER 2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.3. CHINA

2.3.4. INDIA

2.3.5. REST OF THE WORLD

CHAPTER 3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. INCREASING CONSUMPTION OF TETRAHYDROFURAN

3.1.2. GROWING DEMAND FOR POLYBUTYLENE TEREPHTHALATE

3.1.3. INCREASING USE IN END USER INDUSTRIES

3.1.4. DEVELOPMENT OF BIO-BASED FEED STOCK AND SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGIES

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. HIGH MANUFACTURING COST

3.2.2. REGULATORY ISSUES

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. INDUSTRIAL GROWTH IN EMERGING REGIONS

3.3.2. INCREASING APPLICATIONS OF ITS DERIVATIVES

3.3.3. RISING DEMAND FOR SPANDEX FIBRE IN TEXTILE INDUSTRY

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3186871-global-bdo-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

CHAPTER 4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL BDO MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1.1. BUTADIENE PROCESS

4.1.2. DAVY PROCESS

4.1.3. PROPYLENE OXIDE PROCESS

4.1.4. REPPE PROCESS

4.2. GLOBAL BDO MARKET BY APPLICATION

4.2.1. GAMMA BUTYROLACTONE

4.2.2. POLY BUTYLENES TEREPHTHALATE (PBT)

4.2.3. POLYURETHANE

4.2.4. TETRAHYDROFURAN

4.3. GLOBAL BDO MARKET BY END USERS

4.3.1. AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY

4.3.2. ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS

4.3.3. CHEMICAL INDUSTRY

4.3.4. FOOTWEAR INDUSTRY

4.3.5. SPORTS INDUSTRY

CHAPTER 5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. STRATEGY ANALYSIS

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UNITED KINGDOM

6.2.2. FRANCE

6.2.3. GERMANY

6.2.4. ITALY

6.2.5. SPAIN

6.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

6.3. ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

CHAPTER 7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. ASHLAND INC

7.2. BASF S.E.

7.3. BIOAMBER INC.

7.4. CHEMTURA CORPORATION

7.5. CHONGQING JIAN FENG CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO. LTD.

7.6. DAIREN CHEMICALS CORPORATION

7.7. DOW CHEMICALS

7.8. EXXON MOBI CHEMICALS

7.9. GENOMATICA INC.

7.10. INTERNATIONAL SPECIALITY PRODUCTS

7.11. INVISTA

Continued…….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https:/w/ww.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3186871-global-bdo-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023