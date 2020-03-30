BBQ Wood Pellets Market Top Vendors, Application, Regional Analysis and Future Outcome Report

The global BBQ Wood Pellets market is valued at xy million US$ in 2018 and will reach xy million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xy% during 2019-2025.
This report includes a detailed study of the market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global BBQ Wood Pellets market. Both primary and secondary research has been carried out to arrive at the desired outcome. The primary research included feedback, opinion, and suggestion provided by the people and organization residing in the key markets as identified the industry experts.
Different wood pellet can be choose from for smoking, essentially there are three different kinds of smoker pellets to choose from: Flavored wood, Blended and Standard types.
A few examples of the best smoking woods:
Alder – salmon, poultry, game birds
Apple – poultry, pork, lamb, seafood
Cherry – all meats
Hickory – pork and ribs
Maple – poultry, vegetables, cheese
Mesquite – red meat
Pecan – poultry
Walnut – red meat, game
Top Key Players Covered in BBQ Wood Pellets Market
Smokin
Cookin Pellets
Bbqr
Traeger
Lumber Jack
Bear Mountain
BBQ Delight
Forest Energy Corporation
Walton
Valfei Products Inc
Kingsford Products Company
BBQ Wood Pellets Market Segmentation
BBQ Wood Pellets market size by Type
Flavored Wood Pellets
Blended Wood Pellets
Standard Pellets
Market size by Applications
Brisket
Ribs
Chicken
Pork Shoulder
Vegetables
Others
These are made of 100% flavored wood and no filler. Filler is generally oak, which burns well but contributes little flavor of its own. These are the most expensive pellets. Blends mix filler and flavored wood to keep costs down. Typically, the ratio is about 30% flavored wood to 70% filler. Made entirely of wood with little to no flavor properties, these pellets are generally reserved for heating.
Regional Analysis
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
