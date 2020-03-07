Bay Leaf Oil |keyplayers Aryan International, Essential Oils Company, Dominica Essential Oils and Spices Co-operative, Wildoils Pvt Ltd & others

Bay Leaf Oil: Introduction

Bay leaf oil is extracted from the species of Pimenta racemose. Pimenta racemose is mostly grown in the Caribbean region and few parts in South America. The fresh leaves of the tree are used for the extraction of bay leaf oil through an appropriate extraction process. The bay leaf oil is a yellow liquid that has a strong fragrance and a distinct odor.

The demand of the bay leaf oil had reduced in the past years. But, its demand has increased since 2017 due to the increasing demand of the natural essential oils. The bay leaf oil has many properties that make it an essential oil and is being used in many foodservice as well as in personal care and cosmetics. The main use of the bay leaf oil is in cosmetics and especially the bay leaf oil is used in products for hair growth. The bay leaf oil is also used extensively as a cooking oil in gourmet restaurants as well as at home due to the benefits bay leaf oil has for decongestion and lung problems.

Dominica produced more than 85% of the bay leaf oil of the world’s total production

The Dominica nation in the Caribbean region where most of the plants of Pimento racemose are grown is a major bay leaf oil producing country. Almost 65% of the overall bay leaf oil of Dominica is from the co-operative called the Dominica Essential Oils and Spices Co-operative that is responsible for the manufacturing of bay leaf oil. The co-operative produces approximately 4,500 gallons of bay leaf oil per year. The bay leaf oil from the co-operative is either directly sold or is sold through brokers in the European or the US markets. The bay tree grows lays across the Dominica region. But the production and distilleries for the bay leaf oil are concentrated in the south-east of the Dominica region.

The local Caribbean use of the bay leaf oil in the Dominica region is in the preparation of Bay Rum. It is a popular after-shave for men which is prepared using bay leaf oil, spice oils, water, citrus and alcohol.

Bay Leaf Oil: Segmentation

The global bay leaf oil market has been segmented on the basis of Nature, Process of Extraction, End Use and Distribution Channel.

On the basis of nature, the global bay leaf oil market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of process of extraction, the global bay leaf oil market has been segmented as-

Water distillation

Steam distillation

Solvent extraction

On the basis of end use, the global bay leaf oil market has been segmented as-

Foodservice/HoReCa (Hotels/Restaurants/Cafes)

Aromatherapy

Insect Repellent

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Household/Retail

On the basis of distribution channel, the global bay leaf oil market has been segmented as-

B2B/Direct

B2C/Indirect Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Modern Grocery Stores Specialty Stores Traditional Grocery Stores Online Retailers

Bay Leaf Oil: Key Players

Some of the leading players of global bay leaf oil market include Aryan International, Essential Oils Company, Dominica Essential Oils and Spices Co-operative, Wildoils Pvt Ltd., Health and Beauty Natural Oils Co., Inc., Vigon International, Inc., Berjé Inc.