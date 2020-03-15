Bauxite Cement Industry Global Production,Growth,Share,Demand and Applications Forecast to 2024

Description:-

Bauxite cement (also named aluminate cement) is kind of cerement made from limestone and bauxite. The main ingredient of bauxite cement is calcium aluminate.

Scope of the Report:

China is the largest consumption country of Bauxite Cement in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Chinese market took up about 43.5% the global market in 2016, followed by Europe (22.3%), and USA is followed with the share about 15.6%.

China, USA, Germany, UK, Japan are now the key producers of Bauxite Cements. There are many producers with low price, poor quality products and vicious competition in China. It is so disordered. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. Other key factories of Bauxite Cement are from Turkey, France, India, Span, Poland, etc.

Kerneos, Almatis, Calucem, AGC Ceramics are the key oversea producers in the global Bauxite Cement market. Top three oversea producers took up about 36% of the global production in 2016. These, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world, and Zhengzhou Dengfeng, Zhengzhou Yuxiang, Huayan Ind, Xinxing Cement, Jiaxiang Ind. and Yangquan Tianlong are the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 56.7%.

The worldwide market for Bauxite Cement is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.3% over the next five years, will reach 730 million US$ in 2024, from 720 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Bauxite Cement in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kerneos

Almatis

Calucem

AGC Ceramics

Cimsa

RWC

Ciments Molins

Hanson

Orient Abrasives

Gorka

Zhengzhou Dengfeng

Zhengzhou Yuxiang

Huayan Ind

Xinxing Cement

Jiaxiang Ind

Yangquan Tianlong

Zhengzhou Gaofeng

Zhengzhou Lvdu

Kede Waterproof Material

Zhengzhou Jinghua

Jiangsu Zhongyi

Fengrun Metallurgy Material

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CA-50

CA-70

CA-80

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction (Road & bridge)

Industrial Kiln

Sewage Treatment

Others

