Battle Management System (BMS) Market by Type, Stage, End-User

Battle management system is an expert rules based system offering users or commanders comprehensive battlefield view with respect to target analysis, automated recommendations, and awareness of the situation for the target objects. The key drivers for market growth are expected to be the need for minimizing the risk of friendly fire, change in warfare, protection of troops, and interoperability. Increase in the need to protect nations from rapidly growing terrorist activities requires strengthen military forces.

Europe is a successful BMS player in the global market with a decent share in terms of revenue share. The key contributor to the market has their base production mostly in Europe and North America. North America is considered as the global leader in the BMS market with various advanced technologies. Asia Pacific is an emerging Battle Management system market, investing highly on advancement and innovation in technology.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Battle Management System (BMS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Battle Management System (BMS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Battle Management System (BMS) market is valued at – – million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach – – million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of – -% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Battle Management System (BMS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Saab AB

Rockwell Collins

Harris Corporation

BAE Systems PLC

Rolta India Limited

Leonardo S.P.A

Thales Group

Raytheon Company

Elbit Systems Ltd

General Dynamics Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Computer Hardware Devices

Computer Software

Display Devices

Imaging Devices

Night Vision Devices

Tracking Devices

Wired Communication Devices

Wireless Communication Devices

IFF

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Headquarter

Vehicle

Soldier

Computing System

Navigation and Imaging System

Communication and Networking System

Highlights of the Global Battle Management System (BMS) report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Battle Management System (BMS) market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

