Battery Technology Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2025

A battery is a rechargeable battery that supplies electric energy to vehicle. This report analyzed the Battery Technology that applied in the Vehicle battery manufacturer.
Of the major players of Battery Technology, Johnson Controls maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Johnson Controls accounted for 14.05 % of the Global Battery Technology revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 6.49 %, 5.73 % including Chaowei Power and GS Yuasa.
In this study, the market for Battery Technology consumption divided into five geographic regions: In North America, total Battery Technology accounted for 20.69 %. In the Europe, total Battery Technology accounted for 24.72 %.
According to this study, over the next five years the Battery Technology market will register a 6.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 83000 million by 2024, from US$ 60300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Battery Technology business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Battery Technology market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Battery Technology value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Lead Acid Batteries
Lithium Ion Batteries
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Leisure & Recreation Vehicles
Industrial Vehicles
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Johnson Controls
Chaowei Power
GS Yuasa
Exide Technologies
CATL
East Penn Manufacturing
BYD
Panasonic
PEVE
EnerSys
OptimumNano
Camel
Exide Industries
LG Chem
GuoXuan
FIAMM
SAMSUNG SDI
Fengfan
Amara Raja Batteries
AESC
Lishen
Hitachi
Banner Batteries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Battery Technology market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Battery Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Battery Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Battery Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
