Battery Technology Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2025

A battery is a rechargeable battery that supplies electric energy to vehicle. This report analyzed the Battery Technology that applied in the Vehicle battery manufacturer.

Of the major players of Battery Technology, Johnson Controls maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Johnson Controls accounted for 14.05 % of the Global Battery Technology revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 6.49 %, 5.73 % including Chaowei Power and GS Yuasa.

In this study, the market for Battery Technology consumption divided into five geographic regions: In North America, total Battery Technology accounted for 20.69 %. In the Europe, total Battery Technology accounted for 24.72 %.

According to this study, over the next five years the Battery Technology market will register a 6.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 83000 million by 2024, from US$ 60300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Battery Technology business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Battery Technology market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Battery Technology value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Lead Acid Batteries

Lithium Ion Batteries

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Leisure & Recreation Vehicles

Industrial Vehicles

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Johnson Controls

Chaowei Power

GS Yuasa

Exide Technologies

CATL

East Penn Manufacturing

BYD

Panasonic

PEVE

EnerSys

OptimumNano

Camel

Exide Industries

LG Chem

GuoXuan

FIAMM

SAMSUNG SDI

Fengfan

Amara Raja Batteries

AESC

Lishen

Hitachi

Banner Batteries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Battery Technology market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Battery Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Battery Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Battery Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Battery Technology Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Battery Technology Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Battery Technology Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Battery Technology Segment by Type

2.2.1 Lead Acid Batteries

2.2.2 Lithium Ion Batteries

2.2.3 Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries

2.3 Battery Technology Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Battery Technology Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Battery Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Battery Technology Segment by Application

2.4.1 Passenger Vehicles

2.4.2 Commercial Vehicles

2.4.3 Leisure & Recreation Vehicles

2.4.4 Industrial Vehicles

2.5 Battery Technology Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Battery Technology Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Battery Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Battery Technology by Players

3.1 Global Battery Technology Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Battery Technology Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Battery Technology Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Battery Technology Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……..

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Johnson Controls

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Battery Technology Product Offered

11.1.3 Johnson Controls Battery Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Johnson Controls News

11.2 Chaowei Power

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Battery Technology Product Offered

11.2.3 Chaowei Power Battery Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Chaowei Power News

11.3 GS Yuasa

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Battery Technology Product Offered

11.3.3 GS Yuasa Battery Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 GS Yuasa News

11.4 Exide Technologies

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Battery Technology Product Offered

11.4.3 Exide Technologies Battery Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Exide Technologies News

11.5 CATL

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Battery Technology Product Offered

11.5.3 CATL Battery Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 CATL News

11.6 East Penn Manufacturing

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Battery Technology Product Offered

11.6.3 East Penn Manufacturing Battery Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 East Penn Manufacturing News

11.7 BYD

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Battery Technology Product Offered

11.7.3 BYD Battery Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 BYD News

11.8 Panasonic

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Battery Technology Product Offered

11.8.3 Panasonic Battery Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Panasonic News

……Continued

