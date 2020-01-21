Battery Separator Films Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2023

Battery Separator Films are kind of diaphragm material between the cathode and the anode in a battery to insulate electrons while freely transit the electrolyte ions. It is the separation of charge that allows the battery to generate electricity. Lithium battery and lead battery are two main batteries in nowadays market. Battery separator films, the analyzed object in this report, are widely used in the former. Battery Separator Films are polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), or trilayer PP/PE/PP electrolytic separator membranes which play a critical role of separating the cathode from the anode. It is widely used in consumer electronics, power vehicle, electric power storage, industrial use.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Battery Separator Films in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The lithium battery cell, where battery separator films are widely applied, is composed of cathode material, anode material, electrolyte and separator, of which, lithium battery separator as a high value-added material with the highest technical barrier among lithium battery materials accounts for about 15-20% of the battery cost. The main role of the separator film is to separate the positive and negative electrodes of the lithium-ion battery, thus preventing two neighboring contacts from a short circuit.

The production regions mainly focus on Japan, USA, Korea and China. Japan-based Asahi Kasei, U.S.-based Celgard, South Korea-based SKI, Japan-based Toray Tonen and Japan-based UBE are the leader manufacturers in global. In the past years, the capacity of lithium battery separator was grown rapidly. The three biggest suppliers of separator in China – Senior Tech, Jinhui Hi-Tech and Zhongke Sci & Tech are the representative recent years. China’s lithium battery separator industry faces overcapacity. It is predicted that the overcapacity will bring ruthless competition in the next few years.

The downstream of the lithium battery separator film is rigid, which is wildly used in the consumer electronics, power vehicle, electric power storage and industrial use etc. fields. Consumer electronics field was the major field which account for approximately 68% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Battery Separator Films is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.3% over the next five years, will reach 3910 million US$ in 2023, from 2420 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Asahi Kasei

SK Inovation

Toray

Celgard

UBE

Sumitomo Chem

Entek

Evonik

MPI

W-SCOPE

Senior Tech

Jinhui Hi-Tech

Zhongke Sci & Tech

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Suzhou GreenPower

Yiteng New Energy

Tianfeng Material

DG Membrane Tech

Newmi-Tech

FSDH

Hongtu LIBS Tech

Shanghai Energy

Gellec

Zhenghua Separator

Huiqiang New Energy

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dry Method

Wet Method

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Power Vehicle

Electric Power Storage

Industrial Use

