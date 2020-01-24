Battery Recycling Market To Rise With A Strong CAGR Of 11% By 2026

Battery Recycling Market – Snapshot

Battery recycling involves the recycling of used batteries from various sources such as household batteries; car batteries; and batteries from laptops, mobile phones, power tools, etc.. This activity prevents batteries from ending up in municipal waste and landfills and prevents hazardous materials such as lead, cadmium, mercury, and nickel from entering the environment. These materials are highly toxic and can leach into the soil from landfills. They not only contaminate soil but also underground and surface water sources. Therefore, battery recycling not only protects the environment from potential hazards but also prevents possible health ailments due to these hazardous materials.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for battery recycling at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global battery recycling market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for battery recycling during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the battery recycling market at the global and regional level.

The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global battery recycling market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the battery recycling market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, in which battery chemistry, spent battery source, and end-use are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global battery recycling market by segmenting it in terms of battery chemistry, spent battery source, and end-use. In terms of battery chemistry, the battery recycling market has been classified into lithium-ion, lead-acid, nickel-cadmium, and others. Based on spent battery source, the battery recycling market has been categorized into automotive, electronic appliances, and others. In terms of end-use, the battery recycling market has been segmented into extraction of material; repackaging, reuse, & second life; and disposal. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for battery recycling in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual size of the battery recycling market for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market for battery recycling has been provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue has been defined in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on battery chemistry, spent battery source, and end-use of battery recycling. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

High Presence of Battery Manufacturing Companies in Global Battery Recycling Market

Key players operating in the global battery recycling market are Battery Solutions LLC, Call2Recycle, Inc., Exide Technologies, Retriev Technologies, Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Company, EnerSys, G & P Batteries, Gravita India Ltd., Johnson Controls, Inc., and Umicore N.V.