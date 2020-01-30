Battery Powered Bath Accessories is anticipated to represent an incremental opportunity of US$ 781.9 Mn between 2018 and 2026

Battery-powered bath accessories are the accessories operated and powered by portable batteries such AA alkaline and 9V batteries, among others in the global market. The accessories considered in the scope of research are automatic faucets, soap dispensers, towel dispensers and others. The others segment consists of automatic hand dryers, air fresheners and showering applications in the global market. The global battery powered bath accessories market is estimated to be valued at US$ 558.5 Mn by the end of 2018 and reach US$ 1,340.3 Mn by the end of 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period. The global battery powered bath accessories market is anticipated to represent an incremental opportunity of US$ 781.9 Mn between 2018 and 2026.

Factors influencing the Growth of the Global Battery Powered Bath Accessories Market

The global construction industry is estimated to grow dynamically over the next decade. China, the United States and India are major contributors to the construction industry, which heavily relies on other factors such as the construction of housing, retail and office infrastructure. Investments drive the construction industry by supporting new initiatives, which in turn is estimated the fuel the overall demand for battery powered bath accessories in the global market. The prominent strategies adopted by the key market participants include focusing on enhancing product features and higher operational life for battery-powered bath accessories to increase their rate of adoption. Participants are targeting major end users in the OEM and aftermarket segments to strengthen their overall market share in the global market.

The global battery powered bath accessories market is estimated to be driven by an increase in the construction of new commercial and residential complexes across the globe. Lucrative growth in the construction industry is also expected to be a prime factor supplementing the market growth.

Global Battery Powered Bath Accessories Market Segmentation and Forecast

The global battery powered bath accessories market can be segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, technology, application and region/country. On the basis of product type, the global battery powered bath accessories market can be segmented into automatic faucets, soap dispenser, towel dispenser and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market can be segmented into online and offline. Based on technology, the market can be segmented into sensor and touch. On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into residential, commercial, industrial and government. Significant regions covered in the report include North America, Latin America, Europe, SEA & Pacific, China, Japan and the Middle East & Africa.

Global Battery Powered Bath Accessories Market Analysis by Product Type

The automatic faucets segment is projected to account for a volume share of 49.8% in the global battery powered bath accessories market by the end of 2026, increasing at a CAGR (value) of 11.3% over the forecast period.

Global Battery Powered Bath Accessories Market Analysis by Distribution Channel

Among the distribution channel segments, the offline segment is projected to dominate the global battery powered bath accessories market in 2018. It is projected to account for a 78.4% market value share by the end of 2018. However, during the forecast period, the offline segment is estimated to lose its market share to the online segment.

Global Battery Powered Bath Accessories Market Analysis by Technology

The sensor segment is estimated to dominate the global battery powered bath accessories market with a value share of 52.6% by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 12.5%.

Global Battery Powered Bath Accessories Market Analysis by Application

The commercial segment is estimated to dominate the global battery powered bath accessories market, expanding at a CAGR (value) of 11.0% over the forecast period. Nevertheless, the residential segment is estimated to gain momentum over the forecast period, creating an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 201.0 Mn between 2018 and 2026.

Global Battery Powered Bath Accessories Market Analysis by Region

From a regional perspective, North America is estimated to represent 35.0% of the market volume share in 2018. The market is expected to increase at a volume CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period. The market in Europe is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period, creating an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 251.1 Mn. Market growth in China and SEA & Pacific is expected to remain high as compared to the global average. The regions are expected to register respective CAGRs of 13.0% & 13.0% over the forecast period.

Key Players dominating the Global Battery Powered Bath Accessories Market

Some of the key market participants reported in this study of the global battery powered bath accessories market include Sloan Valve Company, Just Manufacturing Company, Bradley Corporation, Jaquar and Company, Chicago Faucets, Hydrotek International Inc., Toto Ltd., Monolith S.r.l., Umbra, Intersan Manufacturing Company, Oras Ltd., Roca Sanitario S.A., Kohler Co., Duravit AG, Masco Corporation and Lixil Group.