Battery Power Bank Market: In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2025

This report presents the worldwide Battery Power Bank market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Power banks or external batteries have experienced increase in adoption as a portable source of battery for devices with USB power bank compatibility. These are mainly based on either lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries with power ratings that range below 3,500 mAh or above 20,000 mAh.

The top brand of Korea power bank market are XIAOMI, PISEN, Inote. Other key manufacturers include Samsung, alloKOREA, LG, SONY, YOOBAO, iWALK, ROMOSS, TP-LINK, Pineng, GP Batteries, KOKIRI, Axxen, Uonetek, SK MOCAT, NNINE KOREA, iPower, Energizer and RX1.

With the growing development of portable electronic products, Smartphones, tablets, portable media devices, and other Portable Devices are the key Use of the power bank market. The Smartphones and tablets was the largest Use segment at currently.

In the past few years, most of the consumer choose the capacity below 3000mAh for their smartphone.In recent years, the batteries capacity of smartphone, iPad, tablet and other devices are more and more higher, meanwhile the price keep decreasing, the demand for high capacity power bank are increasing.Now, the best choice of capacity are between 5000mAh to 10000mAh for both smartphone and tablet PC, etc.

XIAOMI Mi power bank is very popular in Korea from 2015.The low price and high quality is the reason why Korean people choose their power bank products.In 2015, the share of Mi power bank in Korea is about 24% of the total volume, which is the top 1 in the Korea power bank market just used one year.

The Battery Power Bank market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Battery Power Bank.

