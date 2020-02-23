Battery Materials Market Share, Size, Business Opportunities, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023

Battery Materials Market Overview:

Battery Materials are chemicals and metals most widely used to manufacture primary and secondary batteries. These materials exhibit crystallinity, crystal size and shape, porosity, doping, and surface modification. Following these properties, the battery performance is measured based on energy density, power density, stability or cyclability, price, and safety.

Battery Materials Market Key Players:

Battery Materials Market are 3M Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), ENTEK International LLC (U.K), Ecopro Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (Japan), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Celgard, LLC (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japanese), Solvay S.A. (Belgium) and Nippon Denko Co., Ltd. (Japan) among others.

Battery Materials Market Segmentation:

Battery Materials Market is categorized on the basis of type, application, end use industry, and region. On the basis of the type, the market is bifurcated into cathode, anode, electrolyte, separator, binders, packaging material. On the basis of the application, the battery materials market is categorized into primary batteries, secondary batteries, and others. On the basis of the end use industry, the market is segmented into electronics, automobiles, power storages, and others. On the basis of the region, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Battery Materials Market Regional Analysis:

Battery Materials Market consists of five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow with the highest CAGR during the review period, 2018 to 2023 on account of expanding electronics industry. The demand for battery materials is predicted to surge in numerous countries of the Asia Pacific region such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea due to high adoption rate by the electronic gadgets manufacturers. Moreover, the presence of major battery manufacturers in this region is predicted to propel the growth of the battery materials market over the forecast period.

