Battery for Consumer Products 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 9.85% and Forecast to 2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global battery market for consumer products market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new sales of batteries for consumer goods (smartphones, laptop, power banks, tablets, smart wearables) market and do not include the aftermarket.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Battery Market for Consumer Products 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Guangzhou Fengjiang Battery New Technology

• LG Chem

• Panasonic

• SAMSUNG SDI

• Toshiba

Other prominent vendors

• Accutronics

• Amperex Technology

• Batteries and Power Solutions

• Blue Spark Technologies

• BrightVolt

• BYD

• BAK GROUP

• Cymbet

• DNK Power

• Front Edge Technology

• FUJICELL

• IMPRINT ENERGY

• Infineon Technologies

• ProLogium Technology

• Tianjin Li Shen Battery

• VARTA Microbattery

Market driver

• Enhanced consumer spending

Market driver

Market challenge

• Widening lithium supply-demand gap

Market challenge

Market trend

• Declining Li-ion battery prices

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Global battery market: Overview

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global battery market for consumer products by application

• Global battery market for consumer products by smartphones application

• Global battery market for consumer products by laptops application

• Global battery market for consumer products by power banks application

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global battery market for consumer products by geography

• Battery market for consumer products in the Americas

• Battery market for consumer products in APAC

• Battery market for consumer products in EMEA

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Declining Li-ion battery prices

• Evolution of next-generation batteries

• Enhancements in wearable battery technology

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

..…..Continued

